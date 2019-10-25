Introducing Ultimate Witness™, a Dedicated Portal for Law Enforcement Agencies to share Digital Media Evidence with Court officials

Key features of Ultimate Witness include:

- Share videos, photos or cases securely with groups, agencies, or other attorneys without the need to remove the evidence from the system. Case Creation - Simple drag and drop tools allow you to quickly drop in all relevant media items and files or merge case files from multiple agencies into a single Case container.

- Simple drag and drop tools allow you to quickly drop in all relevant media items and files or merge case files from multiple agencies into a single Case container. User Management - Control group access, permissions, and auto-sharing features.

- Control group access, permissions, and auto-sharing features. Case Management - Organize media and upload any related documents.

- Organize media and upload any related documents. Export Media - Customize media duration, redaction, watermark, and file format.

- Customize media duration, redaction, watermark, and file format. SmartRedaction TM - Easily redact video and audio for public distribution or sharing.

- Easily redact video and audio for public distribution or sharing. Secure Chain of Custody - Records all interactions with digital evidence in a secure metadata audit trail.

"We believe Digital Media should be presented, with all associated meta-data, in an interactive manner to provide complete Situational Awareness after the fact. With this in mind, we now deliver a platform to Court officials that makes receiving and manage Evidence effortless," said Simon Araya, Chief Technology Officer at Utility, Inc. "Ultimate Witness streamlines the process of sharing Evidence from multiple Law Enforcement agencies with the DA's office. It's an extension of our ecosystem to the Courtroom. We are releasing Ultimate Witness to our early adopter partners to gather valuable feedback before making it generally available to all our customers early next year."

BodyWorn by Utility, Inc. is exhibiting (Booth #1435) at the 2019 International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition in Chicago, IL from October 27 through 29 and will be giving private demonstrations of the Ultimate Witness . On the first day of the IACP exhibit, Utility will officially launch it's new Smart ALPR in collaboration with Sony, and Active Shooter Response Technology that will be coming soon to schools, businesses, and public spaces.

Utility's Complete Evidence Capture and Management System

Both the BodyWorn camera and the RocketIoT™, singularly or in conjunction, utilize their unique communication capabilities to activate specific recording triggers that automatically start video recording. These triggers are set by the Department's individual recording policies – including a built-in accelerometer, prone positioning, light bar sensors in concert with door opening, rapid motion, GeoFence entry, etc. – and can be updated at any time through video management system, AVaiLWeb. The BodyWorn camera and the RocketIoT system offer unique integration with real-time GPS reporting of officer and vehicle location, automatically relating video for synchronized video playback, dockless evidence offload and more.

About BodyWorn by Utility

BodyWorn by Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, transferring, managing and releasing video evidence. Utility's BodyWorn camera and RocketIoT in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality, and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. Meanwhile, the AVaiLWeb cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers SmartRedaction™ – the only automatic video redaction software solution on the market today.

SOURCE Utility, Inc.

