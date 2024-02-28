Introducing Unique Autonomous Mowers for the Golf Industry

MEDIA, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M-Tek Ventures, Inc. is introducing a "Unique Autonomous Mower for the Golf Course industry." According to Matt Thomas, Director of Engineering, "the Mower is self-sufficient, minimizes energy consumption, does not use hydrocarbons, mows at night to minimize golf down-time and is economical. And it is not a 'Dumb Device.' It will avoid people, animals, obstacles and return to Home Base when done cutting."

There are 38,081 golf courses in the world which are spread among 206 of the world's 251 countries, according to the R&A's Golf Around The World report published in 2021. As of 2022, there are 636,249 landscaping companies in the United States alone, which is 5.5% more than in 2021. They must purchase specialized equipment to maintain turf conditions. According to several industry sources, with ever-rising labor rates, staffing shortages, and fuel costs, "autonomous systems are the future."

Thomas continued, "It is nothing like the dumb robotic toys which vacuum the floor by bumping into an obstacle, then turning around to go somewhere else. Nor is it akin to robotic mowers which typically require a buried boundary wire and lack the precision necessary to use at a golf facility; or the power and longevity to make them viable for commercial applications."

The M-Tek design is an intelligent, sub-centimeter accurate machine, which can SEE, IDENTIFY, LEARN, and MAKE INTELLIGENT DECISIONS based on a multitude of sensory inputs.

The M-Tek generator / motor will, according to Thomas, revolutionize the way the world thinks of and produces green energy. M-Tek has designed, developed, combined, and integrated numerous technologies to generate the power requirements necessary for both the recharging and operation of the machines. No additional equipment purchases are required to support recharging.

The mower will provide safe, quiet, smart navigation and operation, even in total darkness. The M-Tek design requires minimal human monitoring or interaction. It operates with true autonomy. With its suite of sensors and onboard technologies the mower will provide superior terrain, obstacle detection, and recognition. The mower uses unique "State of The Art Technology" for superior accuracy. And when combined with the M-Tek Artificial Intelligence, the system provides an intelligent, and logical "decision-making" Robot.

The M-Tek "Greens Mower" will both cut and roll greens in a single operation. And the cutting head design is modular. This means additional cutting heads can be attached for up to 110" width of cut, making short work of fairways and larger areas. With the additional cutting heads, it will replace traditional fairway mowers. One system…multiple tasks.

Phase II will be a series of separate modular attachments specifically designed to pick golf balls from practice areas and driving ranges. Since our machine will "see," it can identify areas with higher concentrations of balls on the ground and be far more efficient in their retrieval than anything currently available.

M-Tek's proposed proprietary PMPT generator has dozens of additional applications which we are already in various stages of development. Currently, management remains focused on the golf industry. But our technology will be completely scalable for large agricultural and farming operations. M-Tek is in the final stage of development, preparing to introduce its "Protype." To discuss the future of Golf Turf Management contact George Stasen, co-founder at 610 399 3180. (Stasenandassociates.com)

SOURCE M-Tek Ventures, Inc.