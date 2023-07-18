HANGZHOU, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 July, Unitree unveiled its latest quadruped robot - the Unitree Go2, which features embodied AI. This product is expected to revolutionize the consumer-grade quadruped robots industry, leading to a transformation of the sector. Back in June 2021, Unitree released its first side-follow bionic robot—Go1, a technological breakthrough that attracted widespread attention and generated discussions worldwide upon its release. As a leading company in science and technology innovation, Unitree is now back, once again leading the industry! Equipped with standard 4D ultra-wide LiDAR and empowered by GPT's large language model, Unitree Go2 of embodied AI joins you in exploring the future world!

Introducing Unitree Go2 - Quadruped Robot of Embodied AI

Unitree Go2, as a quadruped robot, is not only advanced in its configuration and cool appearance, but also offers a range of interactive functions, perfectly simulating the behaviour of a real pet dog. This create a more intimate and enjoyable human-robot interaction experience. Now, Unitree Go2 is coming with a starting price from $1,600 (tax and freight excluded),

1. Standard 4D ultra-wide LIDAR upgrades recognition System by 200%.

Go2 features Unitree's self-developed 4D LIDAR L1 with 360°x90°hemispherical ultra-wide recognition, super small blind spot and a minimum detection distance as low as 0.05m, enabling it to recognize different terrains.

2. Embodied Intelligence: AI+robot, Go2 is born with the empowerment of GPT

GPT embraces great language capacity and a large language base, which enables Go2 to fully understand its user's intention and better comprehend its surroundings. Also, Go2 is able to make decisions based on information from its sensor. The increasing information it stores adds its unique characteristics, making it the closest friend of its user.

3. Remote control+long endurance+high-performance motor, hardware upgrades make the robot a new intelligent friend.

To execute more complex actions, Go2 had its motor performance enhanced by 30% with a peak joint torque of 45N.m. A new internal trace connecting technique allows greater flexibility and smoother movement for the robot. Besides, it is also equipped with a battery capacity increased to 8,000mAh, with an optional 15,000mAh ultra-long life battery available for even longer operation. What may surprise you most is that Go2 also features with 4G module, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and more stable and various network connections.

4. Gait + Posture + Offline Interaction, software upgrades make the robot understand you better.

To better adapt to different terrains, Go2 adopts an advanced Operation and Control System to realize more graceful pacing and stronger balance, including going up and down stairs, jumping, headstand, handshake and flip. In addition, Go2's voice assistant including offline voice commands has been fully upgraded, which means that users can control the robot's movements and functions through voice commands even when there is no internet.

5. Image transformation+force sensor+OTA Upgrades, enjoy limitless fun in the new App.

Go2 provides real-time image transmission and radar altitude map display, which helps users to check the surroundings anytime and anywhere. The app also supports displaying ethe parameters of each sensor, so as to have a clearer picture of the robot's operation status. Besides, equipped with 4G module, it can control the robot in an over-the-horizon distance. Another advantage is that it supports OTA upgrades. The robot automatically connects to UnitreeCloud and upgrades and optimises its own program through OTA service, thus continuously improving user experience.

6. Robotic Arm+charging pile+ high computing power module, equipped with more advanced tech devices

Go2 is equipped with a servo robotic arm, which can complete grasping, carrying and other actions. Combined with navigation LIDAR, high computing power module and charging piles, Go2 achieves home guarding, independent inspection route planning, and positioned shoot and record, and provides acoustic and visual alarms when encountering anomalies. Also, it is worth mentioning that Go2 can also carry a range of powerful and high-performance accessories to suit different customer needs, bringing even more possibilities for exploring the real world.

Announcing Unitree Go2 marks another revolution in the field of robotics. This robot is not only an outstanding example of high-tech achievements, but also an indispensable part of future intelligent life. It can be applied in many fields, such as family entertainment, intelligent assistant, education and training, medical care, offering people more convenient, intelligent and efficient services. We believe that as Unitree continues to explore and innovate, it will keep leading the development of the quadruped robot industry. When exposed to the charm of science and technology, we want to invite you to create a better technological world and a brighter human future with Unitree Go2.

