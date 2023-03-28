Introducing Universy Invest: The Future of Trading at Your Fingertips

SOUTHAMPTON, England, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of online trading is increasing day by day as new brands are entering the financial markets and providing some extraordinary features to attract new clientele. These financial trading platforms must ensure accessibility, convenience, and advantageous conditions for making trades - otherwise they will simply not last the harsh competition over each client. As more people become accustomed with online trading, it is likely to continue to grow in popularity in the years to come. This is why Universy Invest launched its trading platform, with a hope to give market participants a comfortable environment while using their services.

"Our vision is to become a reputable brokerage platform that will support the clients through every step of the trading process. The financial markets can be a complex environment and our goal is to make it accessible to our valuable clients," said Valery Johansson, spokesperson for Universy Invest. "Our mission is simple: to provide a welcoming atmosphere, where members can easily access all their required instruments and trade effortlessly."

Empowering Traders with Advanced Resources

Universy Invest caters to a user base consisting of both beginners and professionals, ensuring everyone gets an upper hand while making financial decisions concerning the markets. The brand offers key features like fast withdrawals, live market information, and super-fast executions, to name a few.

"We have fast and secure in-house servers through which we can guarantee the security and promptness of the trades executed by our clientele. Customer funds are also locked in separate bank accounts as we are cautious against any sort of malicious activities," added Johansson. "Our services include various trading instruments that are great for diversifying lowering risk factors. All in all, we believe that we've come up with an ideal bundle of features that any trader today can take advantage of."

About Universy Invest

Universy Invest is a recently launched online trading platform that integrates a number of trading instruments and features, with the goal of helping users in making their financial decisions with ease. The multiple deposit options, safe and secured encryption, and multiple instruments are all very beneficial when approaching the markets and making decisions. Furthermore, the popular MT4 technology is familiar amongst most traders, which contributes to an easy to use interface. Thus, traders are guaranteed a comfortable and familiar environment.

