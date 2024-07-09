Introducing Up Mobile - AI Smartphone Built on Facebook's Programming Language, Move

A waitlist of 10,000+ is awaiting the release while in stealth, with the team targeting the distribution of 100K+ units by the end of 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Up Network, a team connecting mobile devices to blockchain technology, is unveiling 'Up Mobile,' the world's first smartphone offering the advantages of both innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, built on the Facebook-created Move programming language, to provide pioneering levels of user experience security and privacy.

The blockchain technology underpinning the network will be provided by Movement Labs, a team dedicated to the adoption of the Move programming language, which raised a $38M Series A earlier this year.

Up Network

UP Network is led by Co-Founder Roy Liu, who spearheaded the integration of TRON into Samsung's mobile phones in 2019. Liu is supported by a team with significant experience in both web2 and web3 technology.

"Every Web3 user is using an Apple or Google smartphone, but most Web3 apps are banned or handicapped due to the unfriendly terms on Apple's AppStore and Google's Play Store. We need a smartphone that offers a Web3 first user experience and an ecosystem that supports innovation and distribution." says Liu. "Finally 2024 brings more public readiness and we are equipped with all the necessary tools and acceptance. Our strategic partnership with Movement Labs is set to revolutionize this space, making Web3 accessible to everyone, marking an era of consumer web3 revolution."

The collaboration with Movement Labs enables a series of unparalleled usability advantages. Movement's AI-powered execution layer is designed to handle high-demand periods, enabling immense scalability — something traditionally seen as a barrier to blockchain adoption.

The use of artificial intelligence is prominent throughout the device's design. AI algorithms are employed to process and create unique digital identifiers using facial recognition and fingerprint data, ensuring that each user can only register once. However, using 'zero-knowledge proof' technology, identity is proven without revealing any of the biometric data.

Furthermore, local large language models (LLMs) are integrated into the OS, offering assistance to users for day-to-day tasks, such as booking a dinner date or keeping a shopping list. All these processes are private and local to the device, making them far more reliable solutions than standard cloud-based practices.

"Up Network's innovative approach to user engagement and rewards exemplifies the groundbreaking potential of Movement Labs' infrastructure," said Rushi Manche, co-founder of Movement Labs. "Having experienced the Up Mobile device firsthand, I can confidently say it not only surpasses anything in the Web3 space but also rivals, if not exceeds, the quality of well-known mainstream brands. This collaboration with Up Network perfectly demonstrates how our technology can empower truly transformative projects in the mobile blockchain sector."

Up Network has received over 10,000 requests for its Up Mobile smartphone from various communities during the stealth, with demand growing. With over 50 ecosystem partners onboarded, Up Network expects to close 2024 with 100,000 units sold.

With dozens of ecosystem partners already on board and a potential user base of nearly 7 billion mobile phone users globally, Up Network is poised for rapid growth and adoption.

For more information about the Up Network smartphone and its upcoming launch, please visit UpNetwork.xyz.

For more information on Movement Labs, please visit: movementlabs.xyz, follow on X @movementlabsxyz and on Discord.

About Up Network

Up Network is a Web3 abstraction layer connecting mobile devices and blockchain technology. Building a mobile blockchain powered by Movement Lab's infrastructure, the Up Network ecosystem consists of the application abstraction layer and the ZK Proof identity layer for EVM and MoveVM, operating and validating on its flagship Web3 smartphone, Up Mobile. We are building the world's largest smart mobile node network to revolutionize mobile and blockchain integration to enable Web3 on the move.

Website II X II Discord II Telegram

About Movement Labs

Co-founders Rushi Manche and Cooper Scanlon, early builders in the Move ecosystem, founded Movement Labs in 2022 as the first integrated blockchain network, powering the fastest and most secure Layer 2 on Ethereum. Move, a smart contract language originally developed at Facebook to power the Diem (initially known as Libra) blockchain, was designed to be a secure and universal language targeting the unique qualities of smart contract programming.

With its enhanced security and parallelization capabilities, Movement Labs is pioneering the Integrated Blockchain approach by bringing the MoveVM to Ethereum through its flagship L2 and connected rollups with the Move Stack, pairing Move's smart contract advantages with EVM's liquidity and user bases. This combination creates the first MEVM (Move + EVM) Zero-Knowledge Layer-2 solution on Ethereum.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457248/Up_Network.jpg

SOURCE Up Network