Introducing Urbanista Phoenix: True Wireless Earphones Powered by Light with Endless Playtime That You Control

The world's first active noise cancelling true wireless earphones that use the latest Powerfoyle™ solar cell technology to deliver an always on audio experience

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announces the launch of Urbanista Phoenix, the world's first true wireless, active noise cancelling earphones powered by light. Following a successful partnership with Exeger to launch the Urbanista Los Angeles headphones, Phoenix advances the use of their ground-breaking Powerfoyle™ technology to a new level, with true wireless earphones that deliver an endless playtime experience which the user controls.

Unleash the Power of Light

Urbanista Phoenix Urbanista Phoenix

With Urbanista Phoenix you can experience a truly wireless future with no need for cords or charging cables. Integrated with ground-breaking Powerfoyle™ solar cell material, the earphones' streamlined charging case continuously recharges when exposed to all forms of outdoor or indoor light, meaning that the earphones will provide endless playtime when placed back in their case for charging and continuously exposed to light. The earphones also feature advanced hybrid active noise cancelling technology and noise reduction microphones that filter out ambient sounds, so you can enjoy music and crystal-clear calls without distractions, even when in crowded spaces.

Tuomas Lonka, Urbanista's Brand and Marketing Director, comments: "It's a privilege to continue on this path of innovation together with Exeger and use the latest in solar cell technology to bring ground-breaking audio products to market. Our Los Angeles self-charging headphones were so well received by customers and consumers alike, that we knew right away that we wanted to apply this futuristic way of consuming audio to a true wireless design. Urbanista Phoenix really is a market leading product, and we are excited to see how this shapes the future of our listening experiences in years to come."

Giovanni Fili, founder and CEO of Exeger adds: "We are incredibly excited to launch the world's first Powerfoyle-powered true wireless earphones together with Urbanista. The Los Angeles headphones set a new standard and as users around the world are treasuring not needing to charge their devices in the wall, they are craving category expansion." Powerfoyle is the world's only fully customizable solar cell and consequently uniquely positioned to power audio products given the extensive design requirements. Both end-users and our customers benefit immensely when a whole product line up is offered."

Unleash the Power

Urbanista Phoenix's true wireless design allows you to enjoy your audio wherever you are, without any restraints. You can always easily connect the earphones to your Bluetooth device of choice with the earphones' new multipoint connectivity feature which enables you to connect Phoenix to up to two devices simultaneously. Virtually weightless, the earphones sit lightly in your ears so you can listen to music and podcasts with minimal distractions, and intuitive touch controls and intelligent voice assistance let you effortlessly take charge of your tunes while enjoying full freedom of motion.

Urbanista Phoenix is compatible with the Urbanista mobile companion app that puts you in complete control of your audio experience. The Urbanista app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, gives you deep customization options, including EQ controls to adjust the audio to meet your taste. The companion app also provides information on how to get the most out of the product's playtime, including visual indications of solar charge levels and usage, and the option to customize the earphones controls and voice assistant.

Axel Grell, Audio Engineer for Urbanista, comments: "Phoenix advances technology to create a cutting-edge, innovative audio experience and we have worked hard to develop a sound stage to match. These earbuds are designed to deliver a crystal clear and transparent sound with a punchy bass that doesn't overpower the mids and highs. With the ability to provide an endless audio experience, Phoenix also delivers sound that will have you listening comfortably for hours on end."

Unleash the Style

Inspired by the breath-taking desert scenery of one of the sunniest places on earth, the earphones come in two iconic colors, Midnight Black (black) and Desert Rose (pink), lighting up your ears with superbly radiant sound. The custom fit silicone tips provide sound isolation while securely cushioning the earphones in your ear and an IPX4 water resistance rating allows you to safely and confidently use the Phoenix earphones come rain or shine. The Urbanista Phoenix will be priced at $149.00 MSRP.

Read more about Urbanista Phoenix true wireless earphones and sign up for updates at https://www.urbanista.com/phoenix

Urbanista Phoenix key features:

Solar and ambient light charging with Powerfoyle™

Hybrid active noise cancelling

Transparency mode

Multipoint connection

Playtime 8 hours

Total battery reserve 32 hours

Microphone noise reduction

In-ear detection

Automatic power off

Touch controls

Voice assistant support

IPX4 water resistant

USB type-C charging

Bluetooth 5.2 version

Urbanista mobile app compatible

Available in Midnight Black (Black) and Desert Rose (Pink)

Press Contacts:

Monica Rohleder

Director of PR

Strax Americas, Inc.

+1 847 606 1973

[email protected]

About Urbanista

Urbanista was born in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden out of love for cities and urban life. Our products are rooted in Scandinavian design tradition and inspired by music, arts, fashion and urban culture. We believe that lifestyle audio products should not only sound great, but also look good. Today, our products are available in over 90 countries, and sold in 30,000 stores worldwide.

For more information visit www.urbanista.com

Follow Urbanista on: Facebook | Instagram

About Exeger

Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. With its resilient and flexible design, the material named Powerfoyle can be seamlessly integrated into all products that benefit from being self powered. Powerfoyle can enhance any consumer electronic product it is integrated into with extended or even eternal battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar technology directly into the hands of consumers.

By revolutionizing the perception of available energy, Exeger makes products both smarter and more sustainable – with the vision to touch the lives of billions of people by 2030.

For more information: visit www.exeger.com or www.powerfoyle.com

SOURCE Urbanista