Introducing V12 Velocity, an Integrated CDP Solution to Acquire In-Market Furniture Shoppers

MATAWAN, N.J. and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a leading provider of people-based marketing solutions, announced the launch of V12 Velocity for Furniture, an integrated Customer Data Platform (CDP) solution to acquire in-market furniture shoppers. The bundled package provides furniture brands with industry-leading data and technology tools to power their acquisition and retention strategies while delivering sustainable ROI.

"As the furniture industry continues to evolve, brands are looking for ways to stay ahead of shifting consumer expectations, increased trends towards on-line furniture buying, and rising numbers of millennial households," said Andy Frawley, CEO of V12. "Our furniture solution provides powerful customer acquisition and retention strategies in one easy-to-use package. Furniture retailers can acquire in-market shoppers in a matter of weeks with our quick-start acquisition program or choose to access our full Customer Data Platform for more robust, end-to-end marketing strategy execution."

The Velocity quick-start acquisition program provides furniture brands with full marketing execution, service and support. Brands can choose to target shoppers at their stores or competitive locations. V12 creates custom target audiences using high-performing furniture acquisition audiences. Automated email deployments via journey orchestration are deployed on the client's behalf and measurable results are delivered in near real-time.

The first party V12 Velocity Furniture solution includes full platform access, implementation, customer data and third-party data audiences, marketing execution, and campaign dashboards. Additional components include:

Target In-Market Furniture Shoppers by Location: Using V12 Signals, a proprietary solution that matches mobile devices to actual on-premise shoppers, furniture marketers can target consumers who have visited a store location within the previous 24 – 48 hours.

Using V12 Signals, a proprietary solution that matches mobile devices to actual on-premise shoppers, furniture marketers can target consumers who have visited a store location within the previous 24 – 48 hours. Deploy Omnichannel Campaigns: V12 Data's CDP enables furniture brands to integrate customer and prospect data for seamless customer insight and deployment of omnichannel campaigns across channels.

V12 Data's CDP enables furniture brands to integrate customer and prospect data for seamless customer insight and deployment of omnichannel campaigns across channels. Reactivate Dormant Customers: V12 Data's CRM email reactivation platform turns dormant customers into profit. The proprietary process delivers a 7:1 ROI.

V12 Data's CRM email reactivation platform turns dormant customers into profit. The proprietary process delivers a 7:1 ROI. Create Hyper-Personalized Experiences for Millennials and Other Key Audiences: Target millennial shoppers and other key audiences by gaining invaluable insights into their likes, interests and lifestyles. V12 Data's consumer data and demographics solution, ConsumerLink, is a proprietary data source offering access to multiple consumer data files.

Target millennial shoppers and other key audiences by gaining invaluable insights into their likes, interests and lifestyles. V12 Data's consumer data and demographics solution, ConsumerLink, is a proprietary data source offering access to multiple consumer data files. Target New Movers and Consumers Experiencing Lifestyle Changes: V12 Data offers purchase trigger data and mover data spanning the entire lifecycle. These data sets are highly indicative of consumers most likely to be in the market to purchase.

"Furniture stores are facing rising competition from online channels and discount outlets," said Anders Ekman, President of V12. "It is more imperative than ever that brands evolve in an uncertain economy, provide consumers the experiences they demand and utilize every solution at their disposable to create a winning strategy. I'm thrilled that we are able to offer furniture retailers one of the most competitive customer acquisition suite of data and technology solutions available in the market today."

To learn more about V12 Velocity for Furniture, visit: https://www.v12data.com/furniture-retail/.

About V12

As an omnichannel data powerhouse, V12 combines rich data assets with robust technology to provide brands with a seamless and connected customer view. Our solutions bridge the right data across channels to power right time omnichannel engagement when, where, and how a brand's customers and prospects prefer. For more information, visit www.V12Data.com.

