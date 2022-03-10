Introducing Vagina Talk with Drs. David and Alexis Kimble, A Podcast Uplifting People with Vaginas

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned board-certified urogynecologists and co-founders of Los Angeles' Kimble Center for Intimate Cosmetic Surgery , Drs. David and Alexis May Kimble, today announced the launch of their new podcast, Vagina Talk , a podcast that aims to uplift people with vaginas. Streaming on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , and Amazon Music , Vagina Talk destigmatizes and covers topics related to vaginal wellness, menopause, prolapse, and everything in between (the legs).

Having dedicated their careers to caring for people with vaginas, Los Angeles-based husband-wife urogynecologists Drs. David and Alexis May Kimble are both double-board certified and distinguished leaders in their field. Regarded by the medical community as leaders in vulvar and vaginal surgery, Drs. Kimble have successfully operated on over ten thousand women, dramatically improving their lives.

"What attracted us to urogynecology, a subspecialty of women's general health, is that it focuses on optimizing health and wellness by improvement of pelvic floor conditions that can have a profound and diminishing impact on an individual's quality of life," says Alexis May Kimble, DO. "It's about thriving, not mere surviving - and that's truly what this podcast is about. We hope Vagina Talk continues a positive discourse around misunderstood intimate topics, such as vaginal rejuvenation, gynecological health, sexual function and pleasure, menopause, and everything in between."

"The word 'vagina' is still considered taboo to most of society today," adds David M. Kimble, MD, co-host of the Vagina Talk podcast and co-founder of the Kimble Center for Intimate Cosmetic Surgery. "We hope Vagina Talk can help to demystify the word and encourage people with vaginas to understand more about vulvovaginal health and advocate for their quality of life. We've dedicated our careers to caring for people with vaginas, and our podcast is an extension of this lifelong work."

Recent episodes of Vagina Talk have featured well-respected experts, including female pleasure coach, Gabrielle Espinosa, and renowned anal surgeon and CEO of Bespoke Surgical, Dr. Evan Goldstein. New episodes of Vagina Talk drop every other Wednesday. For more information, please visit https://www.kimblecenterforpelvicwellness.com/ .

