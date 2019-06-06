Introducing Valens Stello: Valens' New VS3000 Chipset is Revolutionizing the AV Industry with Uncompressed 4K/60/4:4:4

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens, the developer of HDBaseT technology for the audiovisual market, announced today its latest chipset – the VS3000, the first chipset in the Valens Stello family of AV chipsets. The VS3000 is the first solution that enables long-distance transmission (100m/328ft) of uncompressed HDMI2.0 (4K 60Hz with 4:4:4 chroma encoding) over a category cable.

Valens' VS3000 is the only ASIC that enables the long-distance transmission of uncompressed 4K@60 4:4:4 HDMI2.0 18Gbps bandwidth, providing better quality and cost structure than existing compressed alternatives. The VS3000 ASIC is the most integrated product in the market today, tailored specifically for the ProAV market:

HDBaseT 'Port Duality', enabling single hardware design with configurable HDBaseT ports, which can function as HDBaseT transmitter or receiver ports

On-chip concurrent HDMI input and HDMI output ports, removing the need for an external additional HDMI device

On-chip HDCP processing and audio extract & insert capabilities, removing the need for an external HDCP device

On-chip switching core and chip-2-chip interconnect interface (DHDI), supporting switching of multiple video streams and enabling new HDBaseT network topologies

On-chip support for USB2.0, enhanced audio, 1Gb Ethernet and control interfaces

Fully backward compatible with previous HDBaseT products

The VS3000 unique integrated solution leads to increased flexibility, simplified architecture and cost reduction, enabling manufacturers to efficiently design their product and bring more value to their end customers.

"Valens' VS3000 is the only ASIC solution in the market today that enables the distribution of uncompressed HDMI2.0 over long distances," said Gabi Shriki, Sr. Vice President and Head of the Audio-Video Business at Valens. "The VS3000 is the most integrated product done by Valens to date, and it serves as another example of Valens' commitment to the ProAV market. With the VS3000, our customers – the leading AV manufacturers in the sector –can design products with better quality, higher flexibility, and significant cost reduction."

Valens' VS3000 capabilities will be showcased at the HDBaseT Alliance's stand at InfoComm 2019 (Stand 921) in Orlando, FL. To schedule a meeting with a Valens representative at the show, please contact sandra.welfeld@valens.com.

About Valens

Established in 2006, Valens provides semiconductor products for the distribution of ultra-high-definition (HD) multimedia content. The company's HDBaseT technology enables long-reach connectivity of devices over a single cable and is a global standard for advanced digital media distribution. Valens is a private company headquartered in Israel, with two main business units – audiovisual and automotive. For more information, visit www.valens.com.

SOURCE Valens