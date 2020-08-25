Introducing Vanguard Industries: A Direct Source for Cleaning Chemicals

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modesto, Calif. manufacturer Vanguard Industries is introducing itself to the cleaning chemical market by launching two new wholesale packages for back-to-school and back-to-business needs.

The company – a specialty chemical manufacturer and distributor – provides wholesale cleaning products to retail, restaurant and institutional customers. The proprietary products are among the strongest and most effective cleaning chemicals available, formulated by chemists with decades of experience.

VanguardClean's Back-to-School - Back to Biz - Safety Bundle

"Businesses and schools that have re-opened or are planning to re-open need high-quality hand and surface sanitizers to ensure they are keeping students, visitors and employees safe," said Phil Short, Customer Service Manager for Vanguard Industries. "Our products are strong and effective, many of them are also food-grade quality and ideal for settings with high traffic and consumer interaction."

Vanguard Products

- BAC Stop 3A

This liquid instant hand sanitizer is a premium pH-balanced hand sanitizer that is mild on skin, yet tough enough to exceed FDA/USDA efficacy guidelines for E3 hand sanitizers and antiseptic hand treatments.

- Peraspray

Peraspray is a completely chlorine-free surface sanitizer that leaves no harmful or toxic residues while killing 99.999% of bacteria in 60 seconds and 99.9% of viruses in 10 minutes.

Vanguard Shield: Teacher and Classroom Bundle

As teachers and students prepare to return to the classroom, cleaning and sanitizing solutions are essential for maintaining a safe environment. Vanguard Industries' Shield bundle for teachers and classrooms includes three products designed specifically for eliminating bacteria and viruses on contact.

- BAC Stop 3A (one gallon) – sanitizes more than 1,800 pairs of hands

- Peraspray (one gallon)

- One misting hand pump

- One hand-held sprayer

- 20 disposable protective masks

Vanguard Armor: Small Business and Workplace Bundle

As independent businesses, retail and restaurants re-open their doors, Vanguard Industries can help protect customers and employees with powerful sanitizing products, ordered online and fulfilled quickly. Our Armor bundle for small businesses includes plenty of supplies for customer-facing disinfection.

- BAC Stop 3A (two gallons) – sanitizes more than 3,600 pairs of hands

- Peraspray (two gallons)

- One misting hand pump

- One hand-held sprayer

- 20 disposable protective masks

Vanguard Fortress: Large Business and Workplace Bundle

Business, industry and organizations are back on the job. Employers can help their workers with a right-sized supply of janitorial and sanitizing products. Protect your offices, common areas, warehouses and more with enough hand and surface sanitizer to cover a large workplace, multiple business locations, or an entire school district.

Each large business, workplace, school campus or district is unique. Contact our team of product specialists that can design a custom bundle for your unique needs by emailing [email protected].

Purchase one of these bundles – or any Vanguard cleaning products – at www.vanguardclean.com. Use code BAC2BIZ for a 10% discount on your first order.

About Vanguard Industries

Vanguard Industries is a specialty chemical manufacturer focused on industrial, hydroponic, food processing, and economy household applications. With a wide range of cleaners, sanitizers and commodity chemicals, Vanguard Industries has years of expertise in field application and system design, chemical selection, and logistics. Visit www.vanguardclean.com to learn more.

