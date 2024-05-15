Introducing VARODRYKE: The next generation vacuum pump and leak testing system for industrial applications

EXPORT, Pa., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leybold, a leading provider of vacuum pumps and systems, has announced the release of a new industrial solution, the VARODRYKE. In response to the growing demand for advanced mobile solutions, this innovative system is a modular dry vacuum technology system designed for evacuating and leak testing double-walled spaces (dewar) designs, vacuum chambers, and piping.

Key Benefits:

Air-Cooled Design: Ensuring efficient operation without the need for external cooling media or systems.





Dry Pump Technology: Ensuring a clean and environmentally friendly solution eliminating the risk of oil migration or emissions, maintaining a clean and safe working environment.





Portability: Ensuring the flexibility to move around job sites or within manufacturing facilities, delivering vacuum technology at the point of use.





Energy Efficiency: Ensuring lower operational costs and environmental impacts.





Advanced Filtration System: Equipped with a filter to remove particulate/dust before entering the pump, enhancing the longevity and efficiency of the system.





Process Control: The use of a quick acting Leybold SECUVAC inlet valve protects vacuum level in the unit under test (UUT) in case of a power failure.

Selectable Features:

Cold Trap Technology: Reduces water vapor load and cools process gas before entering the vacuum pump, ensuring optimal performance.





Leak Detector: Integrated with the vacuum pump system, it provides quicker evacuation and utilizes the pumping speed of the system for a faster response time during leak testing.

"We are thrilled to introduce VARODRYKE to the market, representing a significant leap forward in mobile vacuum pump and leak testing technology," says Norbert Palenstijn, Product Sales Development Manager. "With its unrivaled performance and reliability, we believe VARODRYKE will redefine industry standards and empower our customers to achieve new heights of efficiency and quality."

For more information about the VARODRYKE, please email Norbert Palenstijn, Product Sales Development Manager, at [email protected] or contact your local Leybold representative.

