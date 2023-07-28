Introducing VAVA for Edu - Empowering the Future of Learning with Cutting-Edge Tech!

News provided by

VAVA International Inc.

28 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAVA is a proud provider of innovative office products designed to elevate productivity and efficiency in professional environments.

With a diverse range of office solutions, including 12-in-1 hubs, desk lamps, webcams, and more, our office products are renowned for their exceptional quality, functionality, and reliability, making them ideal choices for schools and educators.

Continue Reading
Introducing VAVA for Edu - Now offering free samples and exclusive education pricing for schools and educators.
Introducing VAVA for Edu - Now offering free samples and exclusive education pricing for schools and educators.

With the new school year right around the corner, VAVA is excited to announce our new VAVA for Edu program that will highlight some of our most popular office products, including the 12-in-1 docking station and highly adjustable desk lamp. We understand that equipping schools and educators with reliable and efficient tools and tech is crucial for enhancing the learning experience.

As part of the program, we're providing free samples of our 12-in-1 hubs, desk lamps, and webcams, allowing users to personally experience the exceptional quality and functionality they offer.

Additionally, we're offering exclusive school discounts on these items, ensuring that schools can acquire these essential tools at budget-friendly prices. These measures aim to foster a more seamless and affordable integration of technology in educational environments so more students can succeed this upcoming school year.

12-in-1 Docking Station Highlights:

  • Compact and durable
  • Dual 4K HDMI® and dual USB 3.0 ports
  • SD/TF card reader for versatile connectivity
  • Quick charging speeds
  • Accommodates up to 1000 Mbps with an RJ45 Ethernet port

Desk Lamp Highlights:

  • 7 brightness levels
  • 5 color temperatures from warm to cool
  • Adjust to multiple angles
  • USB charging port
  • Energy-saving LED bulb

Stay tuned for more information about VAVA for Edu!

Media Contact
VAVA Press
[email protected]

SOURCE VAVA International Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.