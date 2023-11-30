Introducing Vegas Valley Pet Hospital: Your Premier Destination for Pet Care in Summerlin, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegas Valley Pet Hospital is delighted to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art veterinary facility in the heart of the scenic Summerlin community in Las Vegas. Locally owned and operated by the well-regarded Dr. Brian Rokos, our hospital provides unparalleled veterinary care with a focus on the well-being of your cherished pets.

Located in the Center Pointe Plaza at 10220 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89135. Vegas Valley Pet Hospital boasts a modern and soothing ambiance, ensuring both pets and their owners feel comfortable and welcomed from the moment they step through our doors. Every detail, from the meticulously chosen floors to the ceilings and cages, reflects our commitment to creating a space that prioritizes the health and happiness of your four-legged family members.

Dr. Brian Rokos, a highly respected and experienced veterinarian, leads a team of dedicated professionals who share a passion for animal care. Dr. Rokos expresses his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "At Vegas Valley Pet Hospital, our mission is to provide top-notch veterinary care while embracing the spirit of the Las Vegas community. We've designed our facility to offer the highest standard of medical services in a setting that feels like home. We look forward to building lasting relationships with the pet owners of Las Vegas and ensuring the health and happiness of their beloved companions."

Joining Dr. Brian Rokos is Associate Veterinarian Dr. Raven Horne. Dr. Horne brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team, further enhancing our ability to provide top-notch care for your pets.

Key features of Vegas Valley Pet Hospital include:

State-of-the-Art Facilities: Our hospital is equipped with the latest technology and facilities to ensure the highest quality of care for your pets.

Community Warmth: We have infused the Summerlin community spirit into our hospital, creating a welcoming and friendly environment for both pets and their owners.

Experienced Team: Led by Dr. Brian Rokos , our team of skilled and compassionate professionals is dedicated to providing the best possible care for your beloved pets.

Comprehensive Services: From preventive care to surgical procedures, Vegas Valley Pet Hospital offers a wide range of services to address the unique needs of every pet.

Convenience: Open 7 days a week, Vegas Valley Pet Hospital is committed to providing accessible care for your pets. We offer same-day urgent care appointments to address your pet's immediate needs.

Specialized Care: In addition to general veterinary services, our hospital provides orthopedic and soft tissue surgery, ensuring that your pet receives the highest level of care for their unique needs.

Vegas Valley Pet Hospital is excited to become a trusted partner in the well-being of your pets. We invite you to visit our new facility, meet our team, and experience the highest standard of veterinary care in Las Vegas.

Pet parents can now schedule appointments online via their online scheduler here or call us directly at 725-237-2297. To learn more about Vegas Valley Pet Hospital, please visit https://www.vegasvalleypethospital.com/

About Vegas Valley Pet Hospital:

Vegas Valley Pet Hospital is a brand-new veterinary facility located in the Summerlin community of Las Vegas. Led by Dr. Brian Rokos, our locally owned and operated hospital is committed to providing state-of-the-art veterinary care in a modern and welcoming environment. With a focus on community warmth, comprehensive services, and a dedicated team, Vegas Valley Pet Hospital aims to be the premier destination for veterinary care in Las Vegas.

