Introducing Vehya and Vehya Pro - Transforming On-Demand Home and Business Services

DETROIT, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a fast-paced world where efficiency and convenience are key, Vehya is excited to announce the launch of two revolutionary apps designed to streamline the way you manage and maintain your home or business: Vehya and Vehya Pro.

How Vehya Works Video Home and business services on demand

Vehya for Apple and Android is a comprehensive platform tailored for homeowners, business owners, property managers, and DIY enthusiasts. It provides seamless access to a wide range of on-demand home and business services, ensuring you can enhance your property's functionality and aesthetics with ease. Here's how Vehya can assist you:

Assess: Evaluate your property's needs and identify areas for improvement.

Evaluate your property's needs and identify areas for improvement. Purchase: Choose from a diverse range of essential products designed to boost your infrastructure.

Choose from a diverse range of essential products designed to boost your infrastructure. Install: Coordinate the installation of new systems and components effortlessly.

Coordinate the installation of new systems and components effortlessly. Maintain: Access ongoing maintenance services to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Key Services Available Through Vehya:

Electrical: Installation and maintenance of wiring, outlets, and lighting systems. Upgrade your electrical panel or install energy-efficient lighting.

Installation and maintenance of wiring, outlets, and lighting systems. Upgrade your electrical panel or install energy-efficient lighting. Solar: Installation of solar panels and related equipment for sustainable energy solutions. Reduce reliance on the grid and lower your energy bills.

Installation of solar panels and related equipment for sustainable energy solutions. Reduce reliance on the grid and lower your energy bills. HVAC: Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems installation and repair. Replace old units to improve indoor air quality and efficiency.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems installation and repair. Replace old units to improve indoor air quality and efficiency. Plumbing: Comprehensive plumbing services including repairs and new installations. Fix leaks, install new water heaters, or upgrade your plumbing system.

Comprehensive plumbing services including repairs and new installations. Fix leaks, install new water heaters, or upgrade your plumbing system. General Contracting: Broad range of construction and renovation services. Oversee kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, or other major projects.

Broad range of construction and renovation services. Oversee kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, or other major projects. Landscape: Design and maintenance of outdoor spaces to enhance property aesthetics and functionality. Create drought-resistant gardens or improve outdoor living areas.

Design and maintenance of outdoor spaces to enhance property aesthetics and functionality. Create drought-resistant gardens or improve outdoor living areas. A/V Systems: Setup and maintenance of home theater systems, sound systems, and other A/V equipment. Enjoy a state-of-the-art entertainment experience at home.

Setup and maintenance of home theater systems, sound systems, and other A/V equipment. Enjoy a state-of-the-art entertainment experience at home. Finishing: Interior finishing services including painting, drywall, and trim work. Modernize your home's interior with fresh paint or new trim.

Interior finishing services including painting, drywall, and trim work. Modernize your home's interior with fresh paint or new trim. Pool: Installation and maintenance of swimming pools and related equipment. Keep your pool in top condition with regular maintenance and repairs.

Installation and maintenance of swimming pools and related equipment. Keep your pool in top condition with regular maintenance and repairs. Locksmith Services: Security solutions including lock installation, repair, and key services. Enhance your home security with smart locks or repair existing ones.

Vehya Pro for Android and Apple is designed specifically for professionals offering installation and maintenance services. This app provides service providers with powerful tools to:

Manage Tasks: Organize and prioritize their workload efficiently.

Organize and prioritize their workload efficiently. Connect with Clients: Maintain seamless communication for updates, feedback, and support.

Maintain seamless communication for updates, feedback, and support. Streamline Workflow: Optimize processes to enhance productivity and minimize downtime.

Optimize processes to enhance productivity and minimize downtime. Coordinate Services: Manage appointments, service calls, and project timelines effectively.

Both Vehya and Vehya Pro cater to distinct needs but share a common goal: to simplify and enhance property management. Whether you're upgrading infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, or managing projects with professional guidance, these apps are designed to make the process smooth and effective.

Available for download in the App Store on iOS and Android, Vehya and Vehya Pro are ready to transform how you handle home and business services. Visit Vehya's website for more information and watch our latest video to see these apps in action. Embrace the future of property management with Vehya and ensure your property is equipped to meet today's demands with ease.

