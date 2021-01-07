Introducing Venteux: A New French Brasserie, Café & oyster Bar Helmed By Chicago's Youngest Michelin-starred Chef

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the sparkling city lights along Chicago's famed Magnificent Mile, Venteux, a new French brasserie featuring a swanky oyster and Champagne bar, is poised to breathe new energy into the heart of downtown Chicago this spring. Backed by an impressive roster of hospitality industry leaders, Venteux is helmed by Chicago native, Executive Chef-Partner Donald Young (Temporis, Les Nomades, Bistrot Saveurs), who is celebrated as the youngest Michelin-starred chef in Chicago and one of the youngest to earn with this prestigious honor industry-wide. In partnership with acclaimed national entertainment maverick and restaurant operator, Clique Hospitality (Pendry Hotels & Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Blackstone Group), Venteux will debut at 230 N. Michigan Ave. — within the city's historic 1920s art deco landmark Carbide & Carbon Building in spring 2021.



Located on the ground floor of the forthcoming Pendry Chicago , Venteux has commissioned world-renowned design firm Studio Munge to create a luxurious ambiance for the 4,000 square foot space. The focal point of the restaurant is Venteux's glowing brasserie, which boasts a lively nightlife scene, ideal for date nights, business dinners, and more. Here, diners are encouraged to cozy up in circular banquettes bathed in soft amber light, or to clink drinks at the festive oyster bar well into the evening. There is also a charming café marked by a lush garden terrace and 40-foot high windows to take in Chicago's architectural splendor.



The menu at Venteux will offer comforting French fare imbued with a spark of signature creativity, courtesy of rising star Executive Chef-Partner Donald Young (Crain's 20 In Their 20s, Jean Banchet Best Service 2019, Michelin Guide 2019). Diners can also look forward to playful raw bar renditions and nouveaux savory plates, all perfectly complemented by a robust wine program featuring rare vintages from Venteux's spirited Champagne bar.



"This is going to be reinvigorated Nouvelle French cuisine," says Executive Chef-Partner Donald Young. "I am pulling from 11 years of experience in French kitchens and adding unique twists to break some rules while still having some fun with it. We are hoping people are ready to get out, dress up, and come join us downtown for a special and memorable experience."



Venteux will offer weekday breakfast, lunch and dinner service daily, with a lively weekend brunch service. For more information, please visit venteuxchicago.com or follow Venteux at @VenteuxChicago .

Media Contact: H2 Public Relations

Kirsten Opsahl, Vice President – Midwest

[email protected]

(630) 272-2721

SOURCE Clique Hospitality