Introducing VENUS, The SS22 Collection from Montserrat NY

NEW YORK , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From a catamaran in Costa Brava to a corner booth in Soho, Montserrat New York's latest continues the brand's signature blend of Manhattan attitude with Mediterranean romance. Introducing Venus, the Spring/Summer 2022 Collection from the lifestyle brand on the lips (& hips, ears, necks and wrists) of those in-the-know in NYC and beyond.

THE CANTINORI EARRINGS AND LA PERLA THREADER EARRINGS
THE SHORT JET SETS
For this birth of Venus, Montserrat NY Co-Founder and Creative Director, Carolina Cordón-Bouzán, imagined the modern day goddess of love today: where she would go, what she would do and, most importantly, what she would wear. The result is the continued evolution and elevation of Montserrat NY with a collection of over 50 new fashion and jewelry styles as well as playful new additions to their L'Objets lifestyle line.

Venus: Fashion
By amplifying the palette of the beloved Boticelli - light blue becomes a bright Aqua; seafoam becomes a rich Emerald Green; pastel pink becomes electric Fuchsia - pieces feature Montserrat NY's signature silky designs in intriguing new ways. Highlights include the ultra-flattering, ruched and versatile Soho Mini ($210), which can be worn as a halter, in a side tie or as a traditional strap dress. As fabulous with heels as sneakers, each Soho Mini comes in a matching mini handbag, a category first for Montserrat NY. Another first is the St. Tropez Skirt ($155), a ruched, sarong-esque mini available in Fuchsia and White.

No Montserrat NY collection would be complete without their best-selling, signature Jet Set - playfully sexy, timelessly chic silky top and pant sets that are as perfect for a red eye as they are for a midnight martini. For S/S 2022, the Jet Set will be available in two new colorways - Aqua and Emerald Green - while a new Short Jet Set ($275) will be added by popular demand and available in Navy, Fuschia, and Champagne. Rounding out the lineup is a new fabric offering, a light, breezy, day-by-the-sea Short Jet Set in Linen ($275).

The Venus fashion collection includes Carolina's most personal design to date: The Lala Top ($205). In 1980s Brazil, her grandmother, Lala, created a high-neck, low-tie-back top for Carolina's late mother to wear clubbing as a young teen. The original top has remained a coveted staple in Carolina's closet and is now reimagined for a new generation in this season's must-have hues and White for a bridal party must.

Venus: Jewelry
Drawing further inspiration from the sea and its hypnotic movement, the Venus Collection includes bubble-inspired patterns, nautical rope, atypical pearls and droplet and wave designs. Hero styles include: The Formentera ($125), a 14k gold plated brass choker, with starfish, shell and freshwater pearl charms; The Mar Espuma Earrings ($745), featuring multiple size diamonds cascading in a bubble pattern; and La Perla Threader Earring ($85), 14k gold plated brass chain earrings that lead to a delicate freshwater pearl.

S/S 2022 also marks the brand's biggest use of lab-grown diamonds to date, adding sparkle that catches any light be it natural, candle or strobe. Styles include: The Cortina Choker ($150), an 18k gold plated sterling silver necklace with a single lab-grown diamond; The Gstaad Choker ($320), an 18k gold plated sterling silver choked with 3, lab-grown diamonds in a delicate row; The Sirena Earrings ($225), 18k gold plated sterling silver hollow stud earrings with a rope frame and a lab-grown diamond; The Palma Choker ($645), a two-tiered, 18k gold plated sterling silver necklace with 12 lab grown diamonds; and The Drop Earrings ($200), 18k gold plated sterling silver earrings with 4 rectangle cut lab grown diamonds embedded in pear shape studs and matching Drop Cuff Bracelet ($185).

Born of the sea like Venus herself, pearls are found across the line including: The Valencia Earrings ($105), 14k gold plated brass earrings with a dangling chain of keshi pearls; The Eivissa Necklace ($375), an 18k gold plated sterling silver chain with freshwater pearls on one half and lab grown diamonds on the other; and The Algas Hoops ($200), 18 gold plated sterling silver earrings with a clutter of keshi pearls in a semi-circle hoop connected to a marquis pendant with a pear shaped, lab grown diamond in the middle.

Venus: L'Objets
No Montserrat season is complete without the brand's signature L'Objets, lifestyle items that are as practical as they are whimsical. This season begins with a new drop of their best-selling Tote Bags ($45), branded with a list of Montserrat babe obsessions. Three sold-out, signature styles will be re-issued - Late Nights & Bodegas & Drunk Texts; Make Outs & Taxis & Fall Nights; Coffee & Bagels & Newspapers - joined by three new Summer Slang Totes - Short Skirts & SPF & St. Tropez; Top Down & Mini Dress & Music On;  Sunglasses & Bikinis & Bellinis. The vibe continues in the sand with a Beach Towel, a bright red design with "CIAO" emblazoned in white. Completing the lineup is Montserrat NY's debut Sunglasses ($195), sustainable sunnies powered by King Children and made without ozone-harming Acetate.

"From the vibrant, head-turning Lala top inspired by my late mother and forever-muse, to the rope design similar to that my jeweler grandfather would incorporate into his pieces, Venus is the most personal collection of Montserrat NY I've designed to date," said Cordón-Bouzán. "I can't wait for the Montserrat lover to make hazy, sultry hot weather memories of their own in this collection."

