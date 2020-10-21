Introducing VERISTA: An Industry-Leading Solutions Provider to Pharma & Life Sciences, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing Industries

Verista brings together more than 350 experts who are trusted by its customers to help them deliver high-quality, compliant, and safe results.

"The Verista brand signifies the expertise, trust and process that our talented team has been known for several decades," says Manny Soman, CEO, Verista. "Verista will continue to uphold the commitment to quality and industry-specific solutions established by Clarke Solutions, Covex and Acquire Automation and allow our customer to focus on core competencies. The unification of these three well-regarded companies into Verista creates one powerhouse brand."

Verista's services include compliance and validation solutions for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, manufacturing and packaging; sterilization and traceability consulting and solutions; manufacturing and packaging engineering; and automated systems. The company delivers a unique mix of industry-specific knowledge, subject-matter expertise and collaboration – all rooted in best practices and repeatable processes.

Verista, a holding of private equity firm Lightview Capital, is based in Fishers, Indiana, and Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Verista

Verista offers transformative compliance, automation, validation and packaging solutions to leaders in the pharmaceutical and life sciences, nutrition and supplements, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries. Verista was launched in 2020 by bringing together three trusted firms: Clarke Solutions, Covex LLC, and Acquire Automation. Verista's customers trust our 350+ experts to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results. Verista's consultants bridge the traditional chasm between IT and operations, following repeatable processes that deliver solutions for individual devices, capital equipment, site and enterprise-wide systems, regulatory and sales. Verista, a holding of private equity firm Lightview Capital, is based in Fishers, Indiana, and Wayne, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.verista.com.

About Lightview Capital™

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on providing its portfolio companies deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit https://lightviewcapital.com/

