Introducing VerityPay: Revolutionizing B2C Payments with SMS Integration

Innovative SaaS Payment Solution Pioneered by CEO Robert Bowdon

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move that promises to transform the landscape of B2C payments, VerityPay, a cutting-edge B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, is disrupting the payments industry by enabling businesses to now make payments via SMS/text directly into the digital wallets of their customers like PayPal and Venmo. VerityPay's revolutionary approach marks a significant leap forward in secure, convenient, and immediate transactions in eliminating the need for costly check printing, mail and potential theft and fraud.

VerityPay's CEO, Robert Bowdon, is excited by the potential impact of this innovative payment solution. He commented, "We're thrilled to introduce VerityPay to the market. Our platform radically simplifies and expedites the B2C payment process. With VerityPay, we're making digital wallet transactions possible for the first time in a business-to-consumer format for any type of payment with just a cell phone number. This will be particularly important to consumer-facing businesses in the utilities, insurance, healthcare and telecommunications space, which process millions of payments via paper checks."

This groundbreaking SaaS payment solution comes at a time when consumers are increasingly relying on electronic wallets for their convenience and security. VerityPay's patent-pending SMS integration allows businesses to transfer funds and make payments without the need of app installations, QR codes, or payment cards. The platform design prioritizes security with encryption and authentication measures.

Robert Bowdon continued, "VerityPay's approach is all about business and customer convenience, speed, surety, and accessibility. We believe this technology will empower businesses and their customers alike, facilitating seamless transactions that are faster and more user-friendly than ever before."

Key Features of VerityPay Include:

  1. SMS-Driven Transactions: Businesses can initiate payments and fund transfers by simply sending an SMS, ensuring ease of use for their customers and driving brand loyalty.
  2. Direct Electronic Wallet Integration: VerityPay seamlessly connects with various digital wallet providers so businesses can now transfer funds with just a cell phone number, instantly.
  3. Enhanced Security: The platform employs state-of-the-art encryption and multi-factor authentication to protect both senders' and receivers' financial data.
  4. No Training Interface: VerityPay's simple intuitive interface ensures that both consumers and businesses can navigate each transaction with ease, allowing businesses to automate their payment process with immediate verification of payment and audit trail.

VerityPay is a game-changer in the B2C payment sector, simplifying transactions for businesses with a versatile, user-friendly solution for digital payments. With this innovative SaaS payment solution, VerityPay is leading the way in the digital payment revolution.

For more information about VerityPay, please visit www.veritypay.com.

Media Contact: Tim Phillips, [email protected], 713.208.7902

About VerityPay

VerityPay is the only Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) SMS/text payment solution, committed to simplifying B2C transactions through innovative technology. With a focus on security, convenience, and accessibility, VerityPay empowers businesses to make payments via SMS/text directly into electronic wallets of their customers. Founded by CEO Robert Bowdon and backed by Golden Section Ventures, VerityPay is revolutionizing the electronic payments industry.

