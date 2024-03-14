Introducing Vibes AI: Pioneering A New Era of Ai Computing

Tuning Into the Future: Vibes AI Drops A Therapeutic Introduction to the World

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive move against the tech-induced loneliness epidemic, Vibes AI unveils its commitment to revolutionize our tech habits with Artificial Intelligence (AI) products and experiences. Inspired by Star Trek's Spock—who outsmarted a rogue AI supercomputer with the task of calculating pi's infinite series—Vibes AI channels the spirit of this 'heroic number' on Pi Day. This date, beloved by tech enthusiasts, symbolizes a quest to fight unhealthy tech. Vibes AI's company launch signals a pivotal shift towards employing AI to foster healthier connections with technology, breaking free from detrimental digital routines.

Founded by a visionary team of former Amazon, IBM, DePaul University, Uber, and Google executives, Vibes AI stands at the confluence of design excellence and technological innovation. Leading the company as CEO is Joanna Peña-Bickley, the visionary former head of research and design at Alexa Devices at Amazon, Global Chief Creative Officer at IBM. Peña-Bickley's storied career, characterized by groundbreaking contributions to the tech world, positions Vibes AI as a beacon of potential in the burgeoning AI industry.

"Vibes AI is dedicated to augmenting human intelligence, not supplanting it," Joanna Peña-Bickley asserts. "Our inaugural offerings transcend mere products; they embody a pledge to redefine technology's role in our lives, ensuring dignity and privacy are inherent in every invention. As we introduce Vibes AI on Pi Day, we underscore our commitment to a future where technology enhances human wellness. This launch is our declaration that technology, when thoughtfully designed, can enrich our existence without compromising our humanity, paving the way for a world where progress and well-being are in harmony."

Launching on Pi Day, the PiFi 'Vibes Drop' vibrational therapy embodies Vibes AI's pledge to blend innovation with wellness, and healthier lifestyles using technology—on Earth and space. More than a company announcement, it's a manifesto for a future where tech enhances life without sacrificing connectivity, health or the planet.

"Our formation as a company is a direct answer to the urgent need for technology that uplifts rather than undermines human well-being," stated Joanna Peña-Bickley. "With the collective expertise, and proven track record of delivering products indistinguishable from magic, our Vibes AI team is uniquely positioned to drive a new era of intelligent transformation that prioritizes trusted connections, and the health of its customers. The 'Vibes Drop' is our inaugural step toward realizing a vision where technology acts as a catalyst for joy, wellness, and sustainable living."

Vibes AI, shaped by founders from leading tech firms, the arts, and government, unites a team that has produced technologies that are used by billions of people. Their expertise fuels the mission to create technology aligned with humanity's best interests.

"We're not in the business of creating invasive gadgets; We create culturally resonant tech that understands, assists, and inspires you, aiming to enrich lives without contributing digital disconnection, psychological and physical clutter" Peña-Bickley highlighted.

As Vibes AI works to unveil its first series of AI products, it invites the world to join in a movement toward a near future where technology is a source of empowerment, joy, and connection—redefining our interactions with devices as positive force multipliers toward our effort to better our lives and our communities, and a broader natural ecosystem.

About Vibes AI, Inc.

Vibes AI creates products and platforms for the intelligence age. Vibes AI emerges from the collective vision of leaders: Joanna Peña-Bickley, Puneet Ahira, and Victoria Deiorio who blend design and invention to enhance human connectivity, creativity, wellness, and resilience.

Media Contact:

Veda Mathur

[email protected]

SOURCE Vibes AI