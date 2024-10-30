Introducing Vice & Virtue™ | An Endocrine Conscious Skincare Brand Disrupting The Industry, Not Your Health

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice & Virtue™ hits the pavement debuting its collection of Endocrine Conscious Skincare™ products that perform together to deliver a glowing complexion under the brand's promise of Bio-Harmony™. Vice & Virtue products are designed with a profound commitment to providing skin safety at the micro level, addressing the epidemic of dangerous endocrine-disrupting chemicals commonly found in consumer products as well as harsh actives that are known to strip away the skin's natural barrier. Through careful evaluation of every ingredient, formulation, and packaging material, all aspects of each product are designed to be as safe as they are obsession-worthy.

Founded by Aaron Kozol and Gina Rum Kozol, Vice & Virtue is changing the game for safety within the skincare industry. After uncovering endocrine disruptors, seemingly invisible chemical irritants, lurking around in their favorite beauty products, the duo decided not to turn a blind eye. From this came the idea of Vice & Virtue: a place for beauty lovers of all ages to indulge in products that feed their skincare obsession (vice) when balanced with safe, clean ingredients (virtue).

With Aaron's expertise in pharmacology and dermatology and Gina's personal journey with hormonal health issues, the couple brings a well-versed background to the table. Their unifying belief is that skincare should do exactly as it says without the worry of hidden dangers, which is why they worked meticulously to formulate a routine that says yes to the ingredients your skin craves, and no to chemicals that interfere with your hormone health and development.

"At Vice & Virtue, we're raising the bar in skincare by combining cutting-edge ingredients and packaging innovations with a heartfelt dedication towards limiting endocrine disruption," says Co-Founder Gina Rum Kozol. "Our mission is to build a brand that's impossible to forget, with products you can safely obsess over at any age and fun packaging you're excited to flaunt on your beauty counter."

Each product in Vice & Virtue's launch collection blends the pure joy of skincare with a greater purpose. The brand showcases its commitment to sustainability through its use of eco-friendly, skin-safe materials, including glass and 100% gluten-free wheat straw plastic, a renewable BPA-free alternative to petroleum-based plastic. They've intentionally merged consumer demand for safety with a unique flair for style, including colorfully designed finishes that shine vibrantly through every aspect of the brand. The result is a line of responsibly made beauty products whose promise of safety radiates boldly on every beauty counter.

The Product Line:

MAKE A SPLASH, Whipped Lathering Cleanser (100ml), $32

Contains chamomile and calendula to soothe and balance the skin

Effectively removes impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils

Leaves the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated, suitable for all skin types

SET THE TONE, Milky Toning Mist (100ml), $38

Enriched with fatty acids and olive squalane, supporting skin repair and nourishment

Helps restore and maintain the skin's natural feeling of balance

Provides a gentle and hydrating mist, prepping the skin for further skincare steps

FACE THE DAY, Moisture Gel-Cream (50ml), $48

Strengthens the skin's barrier with ceramides and allantoin

Niacinamide helps to even out the skin tone

Provides long-lasting moisture in a non-greasy formula

ON CLOUD NINE, Leave-On Overnight Mask (50ml), $52

Repairs the skin's barrier with superfoods and niacinamide

Hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration while you sleep

Restores natural radiance, leaving the skin glowing by morning

ALL EYES ON ME, Eye Serum Stick (15ml), $44

Contains caffeine to reduce the look of puffiness and under-eye bags

Helps reduce the appearance of dark circles with the power of arnica

Enriched with hyaluronic acid to keep the delicate under-eye area moisturized

GLOW ALL OUT, Facial Serum Stick (30ml), $52

Formulated with peptides to enhance collagen production

Contains hyaluronic acid for deep and lasting hydration

Includes ceramides to strengthen your skin's barrier

Vice & Virtue products are now available online. To request samples or additional information on the products, please reach out to [email protected].

ABOUT VICE & VIRTUE

Vice & Virtue™ is an ultra-modern skincare brand that takes its ingredients seriously, but still knows how to have fun along the way. When the brand first discovered endocrine-disrupting chemicals lurking around in their favorite skincare products, they made it their personal mission to design a line of products that prioritized safe materials and formulations for all ages. From pH-balancing formulas to superfood-infused treatments, Vice & Virtue is creating a new craze of skincare–one that puts endocrine health and ingredient safety first, while never compromising on the joy and excitement of an obsession-worthy skincare routine.

