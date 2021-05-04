Introducing Vie Plant-based Energy + Nutrients

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vie 4 Health, LLC, announces the launch of Vie, a vitamin and energy drink mix formulated in conjunction with top dieticians and vitamin formulators for those on a plant-based diet and anyone reducing their meat and dairy intake. Mixed in 16 ounces of water, the all-natural, 100% plant-based fizzy drink delivers 24 vitamins, minerals, and amino acids as well as guarana and green-tea caffeine for a natural energy boost.

Vie vitamin and energy mixes were made specifically for health conscious people who want to safeguard their nutritional intake yet avoid the additional unwanted ingredients contained in a traditional non-vegan multivitamin and energy drink. In a recent article, the Mayo Clinic stated, "The more restrictive your diet is, the more challenging it can be to get all the nutrients you need."