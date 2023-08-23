Introducing "Viewpoints": A Public Safety Podcast Powered by Equature

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public safety professionals nationwide are invited to gain fresh perspectives and valuable insights through "Viewpoints", a podcast proudly powered by Equature. Since its inception in January 2022, this dynamic podcast has aimed to spark meaningful conversations on the public safety profession.

The public safety sector is an intricate field that demands dedication and a nuanced understanding of the communities it serves. "Viewpoints" emerged as a platform where professionals can share their distinct outlooks on the challenges of public safety.

Cherie Bartram, an experienced, respected voice in public safety, guides listeners through a myriad of topics crucial to the world of public safety. These include discussions on wellness, leadership strategies, the integration of technology, and the ever-evolving nature of the field. With a wealth of experiences at hand, we dedicate each episode to featuring a guest who offers their unique expertise and insights.

As a testament to its commitment to diverse perspectives, "Viewpoints" is pleased to announce an upcoming podcast episode that promises to be particularly insightful. Scheduled for release on Tuesday, September 12th, the episode titled "Raising a Family in Public Safety: The Kids POV - Part 2" will feature a guest panel of kids who have grown up with parents in the public safety sector. Building upon the success of "Part 1: The Parents POV," this episode offers an illuminating glimpse into the challenges, experiences, and insights of the next generation.

Equature, a leading innovator in public safety technology solutions, is proud to sponsor "Viewpoints." The company's commitment to advancing the industry aligns seamlessly with the podcast's mission to empower professionals, inspiring them to reach new heights in their careers. Together, "Viewpoints" and Equature provide a platform that not only informs but also elevates the industry.

Tune in to gain fresh perspectives and be part of the conversation that shapes the future of this vital industry.

For more information about "Viewpoints," Equature, and to subscribe to the podcast, please visit https://equature.com/viewpoints and https://equature.lpages.co/viewpoints-subscribe, respectively. We are always looking for guest speakers to join our discussions. If you are interested, please reach out to Tiffany Chan, Guest Speaker Coordinator, at [email protected].

Contact:
Tiffany Chan
[email protected]
(248) 281-1077

SOURCE Equature

