Introducing Vimeo Create: A Suite Of Tools That Make Professional-Quality Video Possible For Every Small Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo today announced the launch of Vimeo Create, a new suite of tools for making high-impact social videos in minutes. Available across web, iOS and Android mobile apps, Vimeo Create is a fast, easy solution for every small business owner and marketer to grow their business with video.

Vimeo Create combines smart editing technology with an intuitive interface that guides users through the video-making process, from start to finish. Users can select from a gallery of professionally-designed video templates, or they can create a video from scratch using their own footage and storyboard. Vimeo Create is fully integrated with Vimeo's suite of workflow tools, so users can make videos optimized for each social media platform, natively publish them and measure results – all from within the Vimeo platform.

Video is vital for every business, yet the barriers for creating video remain high. Vimeo's recent proprietary research, The 2020 SMB Video Report, found that while over half of small businesses used video in their marketing strategies in 2019, only 22 percent feel that they're using enough video. Time, cost, and complexity were cited as the greatest challenges with video-making, and if these friction points were removed, virtually all SMBs (96 percent) said they would create more video. Vimeo Create is unlocking the power of video for this large and growing market.

"Video is the most impactful medium we have today for human expression at scale, and businesses need an online video strategy to reach their customers. But the research is clear: small business owners and entrepreneurs don't have the tools, time or budgets to make videos at the volume and quality needed to compete," said Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo. "Vimeo Create levels the playing field. It's a radically simple tool that shortens the distance from idea to execution, so more businesses can have a successful video strategy."

Key benefits of Vimeo Create include:

Fast, easy video creation: Get started with professionally-designed video templates that can be quickly customized, or create a video from scratch. Vimeo's AI-powered technology will turn clips, photos, music, and text into a high-quality social video in minutes.

Unlimited stock content: Leverage a premium stock library featuring millions of HD video clips, photos, and commercially-licensed music tracks – available to Vimeo Create users at no extra charge.

Full branding control: Find the right look and choose the right message for any business with customizable colors, fonts, layouts, logos, text captions, and calls-to-action.

One-stop shop for video marketing: Automatically tailor videos for each social media platform by creating versions in every format and ratio (square, vertical, horizontal). Then access Vimeo's high-performance video marketing tools to natively publish videos across the web and measure their impact in one seamless workflow.

Vimeo Create is included in Vimeo Pro, Business and Premium memberships and available across web and mobile apps. Anyone can unlock a free trial of the full tool suite. To start using Vimeo Create, please visit vimeo.com/create .

About Vimeo

Vimeo is the world's leading professional video platform and community. With over 150 million members across more than 150 countries, we help anyone grow their business by making it easy to create and market high-quality, impactful videos. Vimeo is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world, and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

