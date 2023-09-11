Introducing Vinalia, a Pioneering Wine Brand and Subscription Club, Celebrating the Underrepresented Within the Realm of Viniculture

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Vinalia, the epitome of exploration in the world of wine. This pioneering wine brand and subscription club embarks on a remarkable journey to celebrate the underrepresented within the realm of viniculture.

With a staggering 10,000 grape varieties existing worldwide, it's shocking that a mere 33 commandeer 50% of global vineyard space. At Vinalia, we're determined to change that narrative. Our mission is to introduce wine enthusiasts to the remaining 9,967 varieties that languish in obscurity.

Vinalia stands as a beacon of diversity, collaborating with small-scale producers across the globe, from Uruguay to Romania. Our focus extends to women and minority winegrowers, emerging economies, and champions of sustainability and biodiversity. Through these partnerships, we're nurturing and preserving a tapestry of grapes and cultures that have long been overshadowed.

At Vinalia, we are steadfast in our belief that each pour encapsulates a tale yearning to be shared. Our ardor lies in revealing these narratives, from the rich history of Slovenian winemaking to the innovative spirit of Armenian vineyards. Join us as we unveil Vinalia and raise a toast to a new era of vinicultural storytelling. Every glass is an opportunity to discover, learn, and celebrate the rich heritage that flows within every drop.

The leadership team, consisting of Bryce Wiatrak (Co-Founder and CEO) and Mary Collineau (Co-Founder and CMO), met at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Bryce brings over a decade of wine journalism experience, having been a staff writer at GuildSomm, a leading academic trade journal, contributor to Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast, Wine & Spirits Magazine, The San Francisco Chronicle, AFAR and others as well as a Master of Wine candidate.

Prior to Vinalia, Mary worked across various brand management roles within leading luxury wine brands and is a candidate for a WSET Diploma.

The team has also enlisted a powerhouse group of advisors across wine, spirits, hospitality, consulting and journalism…

- André Mack, Founder of Maison Noir and & Sons Hospitality Group

- Brook Smith, seasoned entrepreneur and owner of Napa winery Post Parade

- Dr. José Vouillamoz, world's foremost grape geneticist

- Lindsey Lyman, professor of entrepreneurship at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

- Taylor Foxman, Founder & CEO of The Industry Collective, advisor and investor in beverage and CPG

"In the exciting world of wine, it's all about evolving with consumer preferences. Today's consumers are driven less by bottle scores and more by what those bottles represent," states Mary Collineau, Co-Founder and CMO of Vinalia. Collineau continues, "At Vinalia, we are devoted to preserving heritage, embracing ingenuity, and defying conventions, casting aside the notion that extraordinary vintages are solely confined to the usual suspects. As we share these hidden gems and their accompanying tales, our aspiration isn't just to ignite a spirit of adventure but also to empower individuals to continue their personal exploration of the rich and diverse world we live in."

Customers across the country are already embracing the Vinalia way, as beautifully captured below via one of our customers, Stephen L…

"I've always been a big wine fan, loving wines from Napa and Tuscany. But Vinalia shook things up for me – they've got these crazy good, unheard-of wines that don't break the bank. And the best part is they come right to my door. Now, when I hang out with friends over a glass, I've got cool stories to share about winemaking in the Balkan Peninsula, too. Vinalia, you've definitely added some novelty to my wine nights!"

The exciting launch comes on the heels of Vinalia's first formalized capital raise, in which we are looking to secure $1.2 million to support customer acquisition and growth, transition from DTC to omnichannel distribution, technology developments for our website and product recommendations and inventory.

About Vinalia

Vinalia is a groundbreaking wine brand that curates a diverse collection of rare and esoteric wines from small-scale producers globally. With a dedication to underrepresented voices and sustainable practices, Vinalia offers a gateway to unexplored flavors and cultural narratives within the world of wine. Each month, members embark on a tasting journey that transcends boundaries and embraces the art of viniculture and storytelling. https://vinaliawine.com

About the Range

Each month we release 4 new wines featuring 2-3 new producers with a monthly subscription option of $98/month (shipping included) for 4 bottles as well as the ability to purchase individual bottles ranging from $24-34.

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

Company Contact (Investor/Marketing Inquiries)

Bryce Wiatrak

Vinalia Wine

[email protected]

