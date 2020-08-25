Introducing Vince Camuto TERRA EXTREME A New Eau De Parfum For Men

The TERRA EXTREME man is an enigma. He can charm you with his roguish appeal, sexy 5 o'clock shadow, and his insatiable passion for adventure. He radiates cool confidence, and commands attention whenever he walks into a room. This man is fearless, his intensity for life unmatched.Constantly seeking the extreme, he can be found riding the surf, cycling mountainous trails or traveling to remote destinations. His possibilities are limitless and so is the fragrance he wears. The rich, warm fragrance is as addictive and magnetic – it leaves those around the TERRA EXTREME man wanting more.

Inspired by the original, TERRA, this fragrance takes it to the next level with a rich intensity and a long-lasting formula,which surpasses expectations. The intoxicating aroma of luscious Tonka beans is amplified -- enhancing the creamy vanilla note, while the unexpected addition of an exclusive aged, brown rum accord makes this daring scent, not only sought-after but extraordinary. Diverting from a traditional Eau de Toilette, the Eau de Parfum delivers on its promise to transition seamlessly from day to night -- ideal for the uncompromising man.

The TERRA EXTREME bottle is tailored with a distressed, dark brown leather. Exuding style and power, the center of the bottle features the timeless Vince Camuto signature Crest medallion in a rich gold tone. Rooted in a deep family heritage with a commitment to innovation and excellence, TERRA EXTREME was created for the man with a robust appetite for life.

Fragrance notes:

Sicilian Bergamot, Grapefruit, Mandarin, Cinnamon Heart: Geranium, Orange Flower, Aged Brown Rum

Geranium, Orange Flower, Aged Brown Rum Base: Sandalwood, Tonka Bean , Vanilla Elixir, Benzoin, Ambrox

The Collection

Eau de Parfum, 3.4 fl oz. / 100mL - $90 USD

Available: at fine department stores

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.

Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.

Parlux LTD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perfumania Holdings Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor and specialty retailer of fragrances and related products.

About Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto is an aspirational lifestyle brand known for its signature craftsmanship and stand-out style. Bold and youthful, the acclaimed designer brand blends European styling with on-trend details and an element of sophistication. Vince Camuto offers a broad range of products for men, women and kids including footwear, apparel, accessories and home decor. The brand can be found in department stores and specialty stores across North America, as well as on VinceCamuto.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG manages, elevates, and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels and more than 4,900 branded freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world. ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive brand experiences. For more information, please visit authenticbrandsgroup.com .

