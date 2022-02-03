Introducing "Vivid Cayman - A Leather Collection by Laudi Vidni," A Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and Laudi Vidni Collaboration

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) today announced its partnership with custom leather goods brand, Laudi Vidni on a unique line of leathers inspired by the destination. As a locale recognized internationally for sweeping cerulean blue seas, white-sand beaches, exotic wildlife, breathtaking vistas and warm hospitality, the Cayman Islands itself serves as the perfect muse for this collection featuring exquisite and vibrantly colored leathers. "Vivid Cayman – A Leather Collection by Laudi Vidni" features four distinct leather shades that can be used to customize variety of products – from stylish handbags and wallets to functional travel items and tech accessories. Pieces customized and purchased via laudividni.com will be sure to satisfy any traveler's wanderlust.

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (PRNewsfoto/Cayman Islands Department of...)

"As a luxury lifestyle destination synonymous with barefoot elegance, we are thrilled to unveil the 'Vivid Cayman' collection in partnership with Laudi Vidni," said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands. "The colors selected for this collaboration truly capture the natural beauty of our picturesque destination, including our breathtaking sunsets, exotic wildlife and colorful coral reefs. We are thrilled to give our guests a stylish piece of Cayman to use in their everyday lives."

The 'Vivid Cayman' collection features four distinct colors that evoke the relaxation, elegance, warmth, magnificence, and the spirituality of the Cayman Islands:

Alluring Cayman: a vibrant orange red shade on buttery soft pebble grain leather signifies the welcoming spirit of the Cayman Islands . From the warmth radiating from locals and visitors alike, this approach to life is affectionately known as Caymankind.

a vibrant orange red shade on buttery soft pebble grain leather signifies the welcoming spirit of the . From the warmth radiating from locals and visitors alike, this approach to life is affectionately known as Captivating Cayman: a rich, warm, enduring caramel-hued suede imitates the uniquely soft texture of a tropical starfish and provides a calming balance to the collection reminiscent of Cayman's natural wonders – from Crystal Caves and Owen Island to the mighty bluffs of Cayman Brac.

a rich, warm, enduring caramel-hued suede imitates the uniquely soft texture of a tropical starfish and provides a calming balance to the collection reminiscent of Cayman's natural wonders – from and to the mighty bluffs of Cayman Brac. Enchanting Cayman: an iconic teal, imported from Italy , this color is not only found in the breathtaking Caribbean Sea, but also captures the magnificence of Cayman's well-known Blue Iguana. Unlike the nation's beloved reptile, this creamy, pebbled leather bag is strikingly durable and begs to be touched.

an iconic teal, imported from , this color is not only found in the breathtaking Caribbean Sea, but also captures the magnificence of Cayman's well-known Blue Iguana. Unlike the nation's beloved reptile, this creamy, pebbled leather bag is strikingly durable and begs to be touched. Mystical Cayman: a deep metallic plum made of shimmery soft pebble grain leather is inspired by the subtle edges of brilliant sunsets, sunlit coral reefs, and the petals of orchids found in Cayman. Softly pebbled for durability and sumptuous to the touch, this final hue captures the complete essence of the destination.

"The Cayman Islands is a favored vacation destination among well-travelled, fashion savvy visitors that have a penchant for the highest quality goods and services," said Hon. Kenneth V. Bryan, Minister for Tourism and Transport. "This partnership between the Cayman Islands and Laudi Vidni represents a perfect blending of the bespoke individuality and style that are characteristic to both the 'Vivid Cayman' collection and the Cayman Islands vacation experience."

"Our name Laudi Vidni is the word 'individual' spelled backwards," said Laura Kofoid, Co-Founder and CEO of Laudi Vidni. "For a decade, our custom-made bags and accessories have encouraged humans of all stripes to show the world their true identity. We are thrilled to expand that ethos to the Cayman Islands with a responsible leather collection that captures all that is one-of-a-kind to the destination – the emotional depth and magical hues that are uniquely and authentically Cayman."

Fashion and travel lovers alike are able to explore the 'Vivid Cayman' collection by visiting www.laudividni.com/pages/vividcayman. Customers can use these gorgeous leathers, or others from the Laudi Vidni assortment, to customize their perfect bag. Follow along on social media @visitcaymanislands and @laudividni.

About the Cayman Islands

Located merely an hour south of Miami in the vibrant tranquility of western Caribbean, this trio of islands is a premier destination for tasteful travelers, thrill-seeking divers, adventurous epicures, honeymooners and families alike. As the Caribbean's leading luxury lifestyle destination, the Cayman Islands affords each guest with the ultimate setting to enjoy life's finest comforts. From five-star resorts and luxury villas to condos and breathtaking beachfront properties, Cayman has a myriad of options for the discerning traveler. Not to mention, the Cayman Islands is frequently heralded as the "Culinary Capital of the Caribbean" – with endless gastronomic experiences bound to delight the most seasoned of travelers.

The Cayman Islands, world-renowned for its idyllic beaches and impeccable hospitality, has risen to recent challenges by employing world class health and sanitation protocols to keep travelers and locals safe. From weekend getaways to ultra-luxurious escapes and multi-generational family vacations, guests can take comfort in knowing Cayman will exceed all expectations and its sun, sand, sea and safety are truly worth the wait.

To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to www.visitcaymanislands.com; www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent. For more information about COVID-19 travel restrictions, please visit: https://www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus

About Laudi Vidni

Laudi Vidni ("individual" spelled backwards) is a woman-owned accessories label offering customizable, made-to-order leather goods meticulously handcrafted in Chicago, IL. Each of their bag styles can be personalized with leather, lining, hardware, strap length, and monogram, to enable people of all stripes to create a bag that fits their unique style, as well as their long waist or big puffer coat.

Laudi Vidni was founded by friends (and fellow Harvard Business School grads), Laura Kofoid and Grace Tsao-Wu, two retail veterans who were tired of buying bags that weren't quite right. Rejecting both the snobbery and status quo processes of traditional handbag labels, the pair started their natively custom leather accessories brand in 2009. The foundation of the brand is a deep commitment to quality, with bags constructed to last a lifetime made of leathers from sustainably-oriented tanneries. Custom-made offers two key benefits relative to traditional forecast-driven manufacturing: 1) customers are guaranteed to get what they want; and 2) markdowns and environmental waste are virtually eliminated.

Laudi Vidni accessories are available through www.laudividni.com and at their design studio in Lincoln Park, Chicago. They are also a preferred supplier to the corporate incentive industry, providing high quality, custom gifts and experiences.

To learn more about Laudi Vidni please go to www.laudividni.com

This material is distributed by Coyne PR on behalf of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

SOURCE Cayman Islands Department of Tourism