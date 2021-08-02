Introducing VOSA: The ultimate alternative to malt-based hard seltzer

Brought to life by a team of people with a diverse set of skills and expertise who sought to raise the bar in the market of hard seltzer and canned cocktail drinks. Over the last five years, consumers around America have purchased malt-based hard seltzers (that derive their alcohol from fermented cane sugar) at rapidly increasing rates. The "hard seltzer" phenomenon started to gain momentum when large companies looked to diversify their product offerings away from beer. Malt-based seltzers allowed these companies to use their beer supply chains to attempt the taste of a cocktail in a can. In the process, these companies have acquired and scaled new brands at a breakneck pace leaving a significant gap in the market for products that use real spirits as their alcohol base. It was in this gap that VOSA "Spirit Soda" was born. The brand coined the term to match the simplicity with which they've paired vodka with soda to create a new premium drink.

As the spirit-based industry began to "trend," one thing that was critical to the VOSA team was not only the high quality of the drinks they crafted but the superior taste. For VOSA, this meant pairing products with clean, natural ingredients and simple, high-quality formulation. The company's flagship flavors, lemon & cranberry, meet the health-conscious needs of the consumer, with only 99 calories, 0g of sugar, 0 carbs, and all-natural flavors. In addition, VOSA uses 6x times distilled, premium gluten-free vodka in their vodka sodas, encouraging their consumers to set a new standard within the ready-to-drink realm. At 5% ABV, VOSA offers consumers a product of the highest quality without compromising taste or nutrition. With the term "the new classic" being at the forefront of the brand, VOSA aims to become the consumer's new favorite product within both malt and spirit-based industries.

In addition to giving consumers classic and timeless flavor options, VOSA will also release new and innovative flavors. They aim to grab hold of a generational drinking trend and push the boundaries of flavor combination and classic tastes.

With summertime heating up, New Yorkers and other Northeastern locals can cool down and chill out with VOSA Spirits found in their 110+ neighborhood stores. Enjoy a chilled VOSA right out of the can or elegantly poured in a glass over ice. VOSA is set to launch into New York and Florida throughout the month of July. You can find both lemon and cranberry VOSA flavors in four-packs or single, 12-ounce cans.

Register to be among the first notified of VOSA product releases and company expansions at www.vosaspirits.com , and follow along the journey on Instagram @vosaspirits .

SOURCE VOSA Spirits

Related Links

http://www.vosaspirits.com

