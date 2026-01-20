Introducing VSL4® Vaginal Health: A Precision-Formulated, Next-Gen Daily Supplement for Women

VSL Probiotics' latest product puts women at the forefront of holistic wellness

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actial Nutrition, the US distributor for VSL4® Gut and VSL#3®, the #1 gastroenterologist-recommended multi-strain probiotics brand,1 announced today the launch of their latest product innovation, VSL4® Vaginal Health . Standing apart from the nearly 4,000 supplement products on the U.S. market, the new product is a next-generation women's daily supplement that is scientifically designed to support women's holistic and intimate wellness.2

VSL4® Vaginal Health

Backed by a trusted heritage in microbiome science, VSL4® Vaginal Health is a precision-formulated, 4-in-1 supplement scientifically designed to help maintain a balanced vaginal microbiota, support urinary tract health, and promote feminine wellness at every stage of life.2

It contains:

5 Research-Backed Probiotic Strains : L. plantarum ROSELLA 3 , L. rhamnosus Rosell®-11, B. bifidum HA-132, L. crispatus , Rosell®-470, L. gasseri HA-275

: ROSELLA , Rosell®-11, HA-132, , Rosell®-470, HA-275 Prebiotic : Acacia Fiber

: Acacia Fiber Essential B & D Vitamins : Vitamin D3, Riboflavin, Folate

: Vitamin D3, Riboflavin, Folate Whole Fruit Cranberry Extract: 200:1 concentrate equivalent to 4300 mg of fresh cranberries

"As an OB-GYN, it's crucial that women have the right tools that truly support their overall wellness, especially when it comes to intimate health," said Dr. Karen Toubi, board-certified OB-GYN, vulvovaginal specialist and medical ambassador to VSL Probiotics. "Many women face challenges with vaginal microbiome balance and urinary tract health, and having a reliable, daily supplement with research-backed ingredients can make a meaningful difference. That's why I recommend VSL4® Vaginal Health – because its ingredients work to support not just vaginal and urinary tract health, but holistic care, helping women feel confident, balanced and empowered."2

Trusted and research-informed, VSL4® Vaginal Health offers a modern, science-based approach to intimate care that meets the evolving needs of today's women. It supports:

Healthy Vaginal Odor: Helps maintain natural feminine freshness. 2

Helps maintain natural feminine freshness. Normal Yeast and pH Levels: Supports a healthy vaginal environment. 2

Supports a healthy vaginal environment. Vaginal Microbiota Balance: Helps beneficial bacteria thrive. 2

Helps beneficial bacteria thrive. Urinary Tract Health: Supports urinary tract wellness.2

"VSL4® Vaginal Health builds on the rigorous science that has defined our products for more than 20 years," said Jeremy Goldstein, CEO of Actial Nutrition. "It puts that science to work for women's daily balance, comfort and confidence."

The supplement features 10B CFU of probiotic strains, including strains that have been clinically studied for their role in women's health. It retails for $34.95 for a 30-day supply and is available for purchase online at vslprobiotics.com and Amazon.com .

About VSL® Probiotics

VSL® Probiotics is a leading probiotics brand dedicated to advancing microbiome wellness through clinically studied strains and research-backed formulations. The VSL® Probiotics portfolio is marketed and sold in the United States by Actial Nutrition, Inc. and includes:

VSL#3®, an ultra-high-potency medical food for the dietary management of serious gastrointestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

VSL4®, a line of scientifically formulated probiotic supplements designed to support everyday digestive health and women's intimate and urinary tract wellness.

Trusted by healthcare professionals and grounded in decades of microbiome research, VSL® Probiotics is committed to setting a gold standard in probiotic care. Through ongoing innovation, VSL® Probiotics continues to support digestive health, women's health, and overall well-being across all life stages. To learn more, please visit VSL3.com .

IQVIA ProVoice® surveys This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. L. plantarum ROSELLA is L. plantarum P17630 (Proge P17630®), licensed from PROGE FARM®, Italy

SOURCE VSL