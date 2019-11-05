Introducing Walkway Management Group, Inc. (WMG), the Leader in Walkway Auditing Technology and Services

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walkway Management Group, Inc. (WMG) announced today as the official distributor of the Regan Scientific Instruments BOT-3000E Tribometer. Walkway Management Group, Inc. is the industry leader in walkway auditing technology, services, training, and traction enhancing treatments.

Walkway Management Group's national network of safety professionals and service support team offers a comprehensive approach to walkway hazard detection, remediation, and preservation. WMG is a total floor safety solution provider with products and services that meet the highest certifications and performance standards in the industry.

Walkway Management Group, Inc. provides:

This "one stop shop" walkway safety solutions provider is an industry pioneer making walkway safety "mainstream" by providing cost-effective solutions applicable to every walkway in America. Walkway Management Group, Inc.'s BOT-3000E tribometer, floor treatments, lab testing and certificate training all meet the relevant ANSI and ASTM standards. All WMG products and processes are the result of thorough scientific research conducted in partnership with leading Universities in Europe and the United States of America. WMG's strategic research partnership with the University of North Texas, College of Engineering ensures continuous progress in the science of pedestrian safety. "Strict adherence to standards and continued investment in scientific research provides the peace of mind needed when advising and servicing our valued customers." -Peter Ermish, CEO

Serving customers worldwide, WMG offers value to professionals across the following industries: Airport & hanger facility management, chemical formulators, engineering, factory & warehouse facility management, floor tape manufacturers, forensic investigators, government & military officials, grocery & retail store facility management, hospital facility management, hotel & casinos, independent floor safety consultants, insurance companies, janitorial & sanitary service companies, national testing laboratories, polished concrete contractors, restaurant management, safety & corporate risk management, schools, tile & floors covering distributors and manufacturers.

Walkway Management Group, Inc. is available to help you step forward with confidence. Franchise opportunities to launch in 2020. For more information, visit www.WalkwayMG.com

About Regan Scientific Instruments BOT-3000E Tribometer: The BOT-3000E Tribometer, from Regan Scientific Instruments, is a highly precise, digital instrument capable of measuring the dynamic and static coefficient of friction (COF) of walkway surfaces in the lab and in the field. It is the only device qualified for use with ANSI A326.3 "American National Standard Test Method for Measuring Dynamic Coefficient of Friction of Hard Surface Flooring Materials" released in April 2017. It meets the requirements of ASTM 2508 for the validation and certification of walkway tribometers, as tested by an independent laboratory. Measuring walkway slip resistance with the BOT-3000E per the ANSI A326.3 method allows you to recognize and remove slip and fall hazards, in compliance with the Standard of Care called for in OSHA Section 5(a)(1), General Duty Clause. The BOT-3000E and ANSI 326.3 are the result of published research conducted in the United States and Germany and represent the sound scientific methodology required to meet the "Daubert" rule of evidence in United States federal and state courts. The user-friendly, Bluetooth interface of the BOT-3000E allows you to regularly and easily monitor your facility's walkways and gauge the effectiveness of your efforts to maintain slip resistant and hazard free floors. The Regan Scientific Instruments BOT-3000E Tribometer is officially distributed by Walkway Management Group, Inc. For more information visit: https://www.walkwaymg.com/pages/bot3000

