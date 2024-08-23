Introducing Wanderous by Wana, a New Online Marketplace for Direct-to-Consumer Hemp-Derived THC and CBD Products

Wana Beverages, a hemp-infused ready-to-drink line is now available exclusively on ShopWanderous.com

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wana Brands , one of North America's leading edible companies and a subsidiary of Canopy USA LLC ("Canopy USA"), today announced the launch of Wanderous, a first-of-its-kind marketplace that brings the most innovative and trustworthy hemp-derived products together into one streamlined shopping experience.

Wanderous by Wana: A first-of-its-kind marketplace delivering hemp-derived THC and CBD products from six top-tier brands—Wana, Cann, Happi, Charlotte’s Web, Martha Stewart CBD, and MXXN—directly to your door. Wana Beverages, a new hemp-infused line of ready-to-drink sparkling beverages crafted with hemp extracts, real fruit juice and other beneficial ingredients, now available exclusively on ShopWanderous.com.

Hand-selected by the experts at Wana, Wanderous offers a curated selection of gummies and infused beverages in a wide variety of flavors, dosages and formulations—shipped direct to your door. Initially, Wanderous will feature Delta-9-THC products and non-intoxicating CBD gummies from six best-in-class brands: Wana, Cann, Happi, Charlotte's Web, Martha Stewart CBD, and MXXN.

While demand for hemp-derived THC and CBD products continues to grow rapidly, consumers have been overrun with misinformation and unregulated products, many of them from brands that value profit over perfection. Wanderous was created to help consumers take control of their plant-powered wellness journey by bringing the most premium, innovative brands in the industry together in one trustworthy marketplace. Each product has been carefully vetted and rigorously third-party lab tested to ensure the highest standards of quality, consistency, and responsible business practices.

Consumers can select their ideal product according to their individual experience level and desired effect – including specific needs like better sleep or stress relief. The user-friendly interface is easy to navigate, with detailed product descriptions and a product match quiz to help consumers find the perfect fit.

"The Wanderous marketplace represents a new chapter in our mission to enhance lives through plant-powered products—and offers an engaging experience where shoppers can expect reliable product education and a quality guarantee from one of North America's most experienced and trusted cannabis companies," said Joe Hodas, President of Wana. "Wanderous also allows us to reach entirely new audiences in non-legal states who are also in need of solutions for sleep, stress, pain or sheer enjoyment, but simply don't have easy access to safe, legal products. We are grateful for the opportunity to have such a positive impact on so many lives across the country."

Debuting exclusively on Wanderous are Wana Beverages, a new line of ready-to-drink infused sparkling beverages crafted with hemp extracts, real fruit juice and other beneficial ingredients. Three delicious combinations of flavors and effects will be available at launch in 7.5 oz cans featuring designs created in collaboration with visionary illustrator Beto Val:

Wana Lemonade Uplift Blend: 5mg THCV | 5mg CBG | 5mg THC

Wana Strawberry Lemonade Balance Blend: 5mg CBG | 5mg CBD | 5mg THC

Wana Raspberry Tea Relax Blend: 5mg CBG | 5mg CBD | 2mg THC

"Our new line of hemp-derived Wana Beverages cater to the needs of a growing segment of people who enjoy drinking in social situations, or just to unwind," said Hodas. "As we watched the meteoric rise of hemp beverages, we also saw an opportunity to improve on what is currently available, putting our extensive knowledge to work to produce what we believe are some of the best tasting, most effective and uniquely formulated beverages in hemp today."

Visit shopwanderous.com to start your journey today. For wholesale inquiries, please contact Wana Beverages at [email protected].

About Canopy USA

Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA") is a U.S. based holding company in which Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC; TSX: WEED) holds a non-participating, non-controlling interest.

Strategically positioned across the fastest growing states and highest potential segments of the U.S. cannabis market, Canopy USA has acquired two of three Wana Brands entities, with the full acquisition of Wana Brands expected by end of summer, subject to regulatory approval. Wana Brands ("Wana") is a leader in North American edibles. Canopy USA has also acquired 75% of the shares of Lemurian, Inc. ("Jetty"), a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology. In addition, Canopy USA has the right to acquire Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage"), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Midwest and Northeast.

About Wana

Wana is North America's fastest-growing and most trusted edibles brand, with products available in multiple U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Founded in 2010, Wana's mission is to enhance lives by unlocking the full power of the cannabis plant. Wana offers a range of innovative products, including fast-acting gummies and wellness formulations, all backed by cutting-edge research and lab testing.

