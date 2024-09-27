Introducing Waterpik™ Sensonic™ Complete Care: The Ultimate Powerhouse for Your Personalized Oral Care

The brand's latest innovation includes the SENSONIC Toothbrush that cleans deep in hard-to-reach areas with contoured bristles that hug tooth surfaces plus three (3) cleaning modes: clean, stain removal, and gum care.

Alongside the SENSONIC Toothbrush, the WATERPIK water flosser comes with five (5) specialty flossing tips, 360-degree tip rotation to reach the whole mouth, and ten (10) water pressure settings, delivering a truly customizable experience.

The five (5) flossing tips include: two (2) Precision Tips for general use, one (1) Orthodontic Tip for braces and orthodontics, one (1) Plaque Seeker Tip for crowns and bridges, and one (1) Implant Denture Tip for implant retained dentures. Each tip is specially designed to address the most common dental needs.

"WATERPIK'S latest innovation is a true testament to the brand's commitment to developing personalized oral care solutions that allow consumers to truly take control of their oral health," said Charisse Winecki, WATERPIK Vice President of Global Marketing. "Harnessing the power of water, SENSONIC Complete Care combines two of the brand's fan-favorite products into one device, making it easy to improve oral health at home."

SENSONIC Complete Care transforms the power of water with PRECISIONPULSE™ technology, proven to deliver an effective combination of water pressure and pulsations removing up to 99.9% of plaque bacteria2 that can cause gingivitis, cavities, and bad breath. When the WATERPIK water flosser and SENSONIC Toothbrush are used together as directed, SENSONIC Complete Care is up to 3X as effective as manual brushing for improving gum health.

The new WATERPIK SENSONIC Complete Care is now available for purchase at Amazon and Walmart.com. For more information, visit waterpik.com.

About The Waterpik™ Brand

WATERPIK is the #1 water flosser brand recommended by dental professionals in the U.S.1 and are proudly engineered in Colorado, USA. The company, founded in 1962 by a dentist and hydraulic engineer, has a rich history of innovation and design, engineering their products to deliver the wellness benefits of water in multiple new-to-the world products – including the iconic original WATER FLOSSER and the world's first flossing toothbrush – SONIC FUSION™. Water Pik, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

1 Professional AAU, 400 Dental Professionals, October 2023.

2 From treated areas. In vitro, data on file.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Waterpik®