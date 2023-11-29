Introducing: Wet Brush Your Way

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Brush, creators of the Original Detangler®, America's best-selling hairbrush, announces a new customization feature available exclusively on WetBrush.com. The brand's millions of loyal fans now can take their hair routine to the next level by creating a one-of-a-kind Wet Brush design that they can share with family, friends, teammates—the opportunities are endless.

Branded "Wet Brush Your Way," consumers now can express themselves via a custom design on their iconic Wet Brush Original Detangler®. Creating a personalized brush starts with choosing one of five color options: black, pink, purple, sky blue, and marble white. From there, they can unleash their creativity to enhance the design with text, icons, and imagery using the library of fonts and emojis available on WetBrush.com, or by uploading their own artwork or logo. You design, Wet Brush does what it does best: detangles.

"At Wet Brush, we are always dreaming big to find ways to deliver the best products and experience to our community. We often hear from consumers who love Wet Brush so much that they collect multiple brushes at a time. The combination of our exclusive Intelliflex® bristles that effortlessly glide through hair and our trend-forward designs, makes our brushes an extension of people's individuality. Wet Brush Your Way is the next step. Whether you're planning for a family reunion, milestone birthday, bachelorette party, or just want something that's uniquely yours, Wet Brush is there to celebrate you." - Melissa Ayers, VP Brand Strategy & Growth for Wet Brush.

The perfect group gift for special events, sports teams, and more—customers can choose from quantities of 5, 10, 25, 50, or 100 units ranging in price from $125-$1,100. This feature will be available exclusively on WetBrush.com just in time for the 2023 holiday rush.

ABOUT WET BRUSH®
Wet Brush® first disrupted the haircare game with our Original Detangler®, an innovative brush that delivers more than 45% less breakage*, 55% less effort** and 100% happier hair. We have since expanded into so much more, including a range of combs, brushes, treatment tools, and accessories. From detangling to styling, we've transformed tasks that were previously time-consuming and tedious to make them the most effortless and colorful part of your day.
