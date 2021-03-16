Introducing White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the hard seltzer leader introduced its latest innovation, White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea – a hard seltzer iced tea made with sustainably sourced brewed tea. White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea is crafted using a unique BrewPure® process, sustainably sourced brewed tea, and the finest flavors to deliver a wave of pure refreshment like no other.

Now available nationwide, White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea offers consumers a different way to enjoy the same gluten-free, 100 calories and 5% ABV White Claw® Hard Seltzer is beloved for. With the better-for-you tea category growing at a rapid pace and White Claw® Hard Seltzer's continued leadership in bringing innovation to the industry, the fusion of tea with the #1 hard seltzer is the perfect drink to satisfy tea lovers and hard seltzer drinkers alike.

"Since its inception in 2016, White Claw has seen incredible growth, and we don't plan to stop anytime soon. Our consumers crave more flavor and more variety, and that's just what we're delivering with White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea. You combine the leader in hard seltzer with the ever-growing tea trend, and you've got a winner," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, North America.

White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea comes in a 12-can variety pack with four popular tea flavors – Lemon, Raspberry, Mango and Peach – all blending the perfect flavor balance of sustainably sourced brewed tea and the finest fruit flavors.



White Claw ® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Lemon is crafted with cold pressed lemon zest, providing just the right balance of zesty and sweet, with that refreshing iced tea and lemon taste.



is crafted with cold pressed lemon zest, providing just the right balance of zesty and sweet, with that refreshing iced tea and lemon taste. White Claw ® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Raspberry is complete with a fruity berry flavor thoughtfully paired with a hint of tartness.



is complete with a fruity berry flavor thoughtfully paired with a hint of tartness. White Claw ® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Mango has an unmistakable mango flavor that immediately transports you to the world of warm and tropical. Not overpowering, the flavor is crisp and refreshing.



has an unmistakable mango flavor that immediately transports you to the world of warm and tropical. Not overpowering, the flavor is crisp and refreshing. White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Peach has a splash of refreshing ripe peach flavor that's a little more sweet than tart, embodying the delicate balance of biting into a ripe peach.

Learn more at @whiteclaw on Instagram, @whiteclawseltzer on Facebook or @whiteclaw on Twitter. Visit the White Claw product locator today to discover the pure refreshment of White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW HARD SELTZER:

White Claw Hard Seltzer is the nation's leading hard seltzer known for pure, crisp refreshment. Crafted using the proprietary BrewPure® process, White Claw is gluten free with 100 calories and 5% alcohol, per 12 fl oz. White Claw is available in a variety of fruit flavors. Visit www.whiteclaw.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

MSLGROUP – Caroline Killam

[email protected]

SOURCE White Claw Hard Seltzer