Introducing Whole Moon Plant Beverages - Driving Category Growth with Whole Ingredient Innovation

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whole Moon is proud to announce the launch of its new product line that delivers deliciously creamy taste and whole protein through its proprietary whole ingredient process. This arrival marks a significant advancement for the plant-based beverage industry, and a high-quality alternative to the thin, watery milk substitutes on the market.

Whole Moon is the only brand that uses a unique process that blends whole-roasted almonds, oats, pistachios and soybeans, resulting in a rich, nutty flavor and a full-bodied texture.

Through the use of whole ingredients, Whole Moon significantly cuts down on waste and provides better nutrition from naturally occurring protein, fiber and essential nutrients, the way nature intended. The beverages deliver a complete protein source, containing all nine essential amino acids naturally derived from legumes, nuts and grains.

"Our Whole Moon beverages were designed for people who want a plant-based option without sacrificing taste or nutrition," says Susan Knight, president of Whole Moon. "Consumers are looking for drinks with outstanding flavor along with top-notch nutritional benefits and Whole Moon delivers. In fact, we are finding that Whole Moon tastes so delicious that people want to drink it by the glass."

Whole Moon is available in three delicious flavors: Almond, Oat, and Pistachio. All Whole Moon products are low in sugar, kosher, dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified, with no added oils or artificial flavorings. Suggested retail price is $5.79 for a 42 oz bottle.

Whole Moon is currently available at Shoprite, Fairway, Central Markets, Key Foods and C-Town. Shipping soon to Fred Meyer, Mother's Market and QFC. To find a store near you, visit Whole Moon's Store Locator.

For more information, visit www.wholemoon.com and follow Whole Moon on Instagram and Facebook.

About Whole Moon:

Traditionally, food companies have been making their plant beverages by adding raw ingredients to hot water, mashing them up, extracting the liquid, and discarding the rest. At Whole Moon, we take a different approach: we don't use raw ingredients and we don't discard the rest. We start with whole ingredients — like whole oats, whole almonds, whole pistachios— and blend in our trademarked Whole Protein, derived from whole roasted soybeans to create plant-based beverages that prioritize superior taste, whole nutrition and sustainability. By using high-quality ingredients and innovative whole roasting techniques, Whole Moon enhances nutritional value while reducing waste. Committed to elevating the plant-based category, Whole Moon offers products that deliver on both flavor and health, making it a trusted choice for conscious consumers.

