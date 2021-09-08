Introducing WHOOP® 4.0 and WHOOP Body Featuring Any-Wear™ Technology

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP , the human performance company, is proud to introduce the next generation of its proprietary technology, WHOOP 4.0, a personalized 24/7 digital fitness and health coach. The new technology leverages an upgraded sensor configuration for optimal accuracy and includes WHOOP Body featuring Any-Wear™ Technology, a first-of-its-kind line of smart apparel which enables members to wear their WHOOP 4.0 on multiple locations across the body.

WHOOP continually delivers meaningful in-app updates for an enhanced member experience. The WHOOP membership is unique in that hardware is included as a fundamental benefit. WHOOP members will receive first access to upgrade to WHOOP 4.0 free of charge. WHOOP 4.0 will also be available for purchase for new healthcare, government, business, and athletics customers.

"I've been thinking about this technology for more than a decade, and I can promise you that this is the most innovative product we have ever released," said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO. "We've always aspired to develop wearable technology that is either cool or invisible. With the launch of WHOOP 4.0 and WHOOP Body, we have accomplished both."

WHOOP 4.0 features include:

Upgraded Sensor Configuration: The active sensor area now contains 5 LEDs (three green, one red, and one infrared), 4 photodiodes, and advanced algorithms to provide even more accurate heart rate measurements

The active sensor area now contains 5 LEDs (three green, one red, and one infrared), 4 photodiodes, and advanced algorithms to provide even more accurate heart rate measurements 33% Smaller Size: WHOOP 4.0 is 33% smaller than WHOOP 3.0 with a five-day battery life

WHOOP 4.0 is 33% smaller than WHOOP 3.0 with a five-day battery life New Feature - Sleep Coach with Haptic Alerts: WHOOP 4.0 is engineered with haptic alerts that members can set to wake them up through gentle vibrations at the optimal time based on their sleep needs and cycles

WHOOP 4.0 is engineered with haptic alerts that members can set to wake them up through gentle vibrations at the optimal time based on their sleep needs and cycles New Feature - Pulse Oximeter: The upgraded hardware is equipped to calculate blood oxygen levels (SPO2) to help members unlock additional daily health insights

The upgraded hardware is equipped to calculate blood oxygen levels (SPO2) to help members unlock additional daily health insights New Feature - Skin Temperature Sensor: WHOOP 4.0 measures skin temperature to provide members another layer of knowledge about their bodies

WHOOP 4.0 measures skin temperature to provide members another layer of knowledge about their bodies New Feature - Health Monitor: Members can track live heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and respiratory rate in one view. The Health Monitor also allows members to easily download and export 30-day or 180-day trends of these metrics into a report that can be shared with a coach, trainer, PT, or physician

Members can track live heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and respiratory rate in one view. The Health Monitor also allows members to easily download and export 30-day or 180-day trends of these metrics into a report that can be shared with a coach, trainer, PT, or physician WHOOP Battery Pack 4.0: The upgraded battery pack built for on-the-go charging is now waterproof and lets members double tap to view battery level

The upgraded battery pack built for on-the-go charging is now waterproof and lets members double tap to view battery level Next Generation Battery Technology: WHOOP 4.0 is the first product in the world powered with Sila's silicon anode battery materials. Engineered with cell configuration improvements and long cycle life, the new battery delivers 17% higher energy density than WHOOP 3.0, facilitating a reimagined industrial design that also unlocks WHOOP Body

WHOOP Body featuring Any-Wear™ Technology enables WHOOP 4.0 to collect accurate data from areas including the torso, waist, and calf. This new collection of apparel is the first of its kind in the wearables industry and allows members to wear WHOOP 4.0 off of their wrist. In addition to apparel, WHOOP has developed new accessories and designs, including:

Fast Link™ Slider: WHOOP 4.0 is built with a new Fast Link™ slider that makes it easier than ever to swap WHOOP 4.0 between a variety of colorful bands and all-new WHOOP Body sensor-enhanced technical apparel

WHOOP 4.0 is built with a new Fast Link™ slider that makes it easier than ever to swap WHOOP 4.0 between a variety of colorful bands and all-new WHOOP Body sensor-enhanced technical apparel SuperKnit & HydroKnit Bands : WHOOP 4.0 includes a new SuperKnit band which comes pre-threaded and is constructed for ultimate comfort and durability. WHOOP will also release a HydroKnit band that is fast drying and optimized for water sports and activities

& : WHOOP 4.0 includes a new SuperKnit band which comes pre-threaded and is constructed for ultimate comfort and durability. WHOOP will also release a HydroKnit band that is fast drying and optimized for water sports and activities Any-Wear™ Detection: A novel location detection technology identifies when and where WHOOP 4.0 is on the body

WHOOP Body featuring Any-Wear™ Technology is available in two collections with prices ranging from $54 to $109. The Training Collection includes sports bras, compression tops, leggings, shorts, and athletic boxers. The Intimates Collection includes bralettes and everyday boxers. WHOOP Body and SuperKnit Bands are only available in combination with WHOOP 4.0. Visit WHOOP.com and get a WHOOP membership that includes WHOOP 4.0 for free with access to the app for as low as $18 per month.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a membership for 24/7 coaching to improve fitness and health. The WHOOP membership comes with free hardware, a coaching platform designed to optimize your behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members include professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers and anyone looking to improve their performance. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. Visit whoop.com for the latest company news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

