Introducing WHOOP Strap 3.0 Featuring WHOOP Live

Strain Coach: Get exertion level recommendations based on the body's recovery. When training begins, WHOOP will show whether the user needs to push harder, is overdoing it, or has reached their goal. WHOOP Snap+: Overlay WHOOP data onto videos or photos. Whether recording alone or with a trainer/friend, the user can see how strain, heart rate, and calories evolve over the course of any activity. Videos and photos can be saved, analyzed, and shared.

Overlay WHOOP data onto videos or photos. Whether recording alone or with a trainer/friend, the user can see how strain, heart rate, and calories evolve over the course of any activity. Videos and photos can be saved, analyzed, and shared. HR Broadcast: Users can easily connect to their favorite BLE compatible apps and devices, including Peloton, Wahoo computers, Concept2 ergometers, Strava, and TrainerRoad.

Sporting innovative technological enhancements to its industrial design, WHOOP Strap 3.0 ships with the new ProKnit band. The bands are stretchy and sturdy, engineered for maximum comfort, sweat absorption and pressure displacement. Optimizations in hardware, firmware, Bluetooth, and data architecture have contributed to an unprecedented 5-day battery life (considerably longer than the WHOOP Strap 2.0's 40-hour charge). The new WHOOP also offers an opportunity to reflect users' personal style, launching in three new colors: Onyx, Carbide and Arctic.

"Data collection and accuracy have always been first and foremost at WHOOP. Through algorithmic breakthroughs, we've now found ways to optimize battery life while maintaining incredible accuracy. The result is a product with better ease of use and real-time coaching."

- Founder & CEO, Will Ahmed

WHOOP Live is only available in combination with the WHOOP Strap 3.0. New members receive the WHOOP Strap 3.0 for free with a 6, 12, or 18-month plan. Existing members can upgrade for as low as the cost of renewal, based on membership status. WHOOP is only available at WHOOP.com.

WHOOP, the human performance company, transforms how athletes and high-performance operators understand their bodies and unlock their inner potential. WHOOP has built a system across hardware, analytics, and community to understand the body at the most granular level and positively change behavior through actionable recommendations. Studies demonstrate WHOOP can reduce injuries, increase sleep, and improve performance with a continued and personalized understanding of Recovery, Strain, and Sleep.

