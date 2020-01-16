Introducing Wick-to-Flame: World's Most Innovative and Realistic Flameless Candle, by L&L Candle Co.

BREA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L&L Candle Co, the inventors, patent holders and innovators of LED flameless technologies as featured in Luminara Candles, have launched the next evolution of ultra-realistic flameless candle technology with their brand LightLi's, "Wick-to-Flame" candle series.

Redefining Flameless Candles, Wick-to-Flame, by LightLi, introduces innovation and technology that enable flameless candles to look astonishingly realistic when off and on. For Business Inquiries, please contact L&L Candle Co. hello@llcandle.com

Astonishingly realistic when on and off, Wick-to-Flame features the industry's first retractable technology that enables the candle to transform from a realistic wick, when "off," to a flickering Moving-Flame™ when "on." This new transforming technology enables flameless candles to look incredibly genuine resulting in the most authentic iteration of flameless candles ever – a safer, environmentally friendly, cost effective and all-around better alternative to traditional, flame-burning candles.

Experience Wick-to-Flame in action here!

L&L Candle's CEO, John Yang states, "Some customers of traditional candles have been hesitant to embrace flameless candles as they still didn't look authentic enough. Through Wick-to-Flame and its technology, we have solved that problem. Discerning consumers now have an option and we're excited to capture these new market segments with Wick-to-Flame."

Wick-to-Flame Features:

Touch Top On/Off: The simplicity of your touch turns the candle on/off.

Moving Flame: Our Moving Flame element was pioneered to emulate the authentic aspects of fire, flickering and swaying convincingly.

Realistic Wick: Revealed when candle is off, it displays just like a traditional flame burning candle wick.

Blow Out: Blow on the flame, just like you would blow out a traditional burning flame.

Daily Timers: Automatically set your home aglow each evening creating unforgettable environments.

Remote Control Ready: Control your candle from afar.

Wick-to-Flame candles are available in two sizes: 3.8"w x 7.2"h and 3.8"w x 8.6"h. They are distributed through our partner, NAPA Home and Garden.

About LightLi:

LightLi's team of innovators redefine traditional candles in a safe, realistic and reusable way. LightLi pursues new innovations in technology, elegant design and curated materials that represent its uncompromising values and produces modern, upscale candles designed to meet the high expectations of consumers seeking a "best in class" expression of flameless candles.

About L&L Candle Co:

The creators and owners of Luminara, LightLi, and Matchless flameless candles brands and leader of LED lighting technologies. L&L provides vertically integrated, turnkey solutions marked by industry experience, quality and innovation. Its programs are supported through a fully integrated business enterprise with a special focus in product development, manufacturing, and global distribution services. Inquire at hello@llcandle.com

SOURCE L&L Candle Co

Related Links

http://lightlicandles.com

