Introducing Wild Clay Collective: A Playful New Line of Fine Spirits from Aiko Brands

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiko Brands proudly announces the debut of Wild Clay Collective, a bold new line of collectible spirits that merges premium craftsmanship with creative designs. The collection is launching with three distinctive editions, including the Pelican, Flamingo, and Rainbow Trout. Wild Clay Collective invites whiskey enthusiasts to experience fine whiskey and bourbon through a lens of creativity, color, and character. The three whiskies are available for purchase in-stores and online and can be shipped nationwide.

Each release from Wild Clay Collective is a testament to Aiko Brands' continued exploration of quality, innovation, and design. Presented in stunning, animal-inspired decanters, these limited-edition bottles are as visually captivating as they are deliciously crafted, a true celebration of liquid artistry and perfect for gifting this holiday season.

Flamingo (SRP: $89.99): The Flamingo Edition is a fine reserve blend of Japanese whisky that fuses exceptional craftsmanship with artful whimsy. Presented in a bold flamingo-shaped decanter, it strikes a balance between elegance and playfulness. Each sip reveals layered complexity with smooth notes of oak, gentle smoke, and orchard fruit, culminating in a whisky that knows how to stand out in any flock.

Pelican (SRP: $89.99): The Pelican Edition showcases a fine reserve blend of Japanese whisky aged in rare Mizunara oak barrels, offering unmatched smoothness and a distinctive flavor profile. Housed in a beautifully sculpted pelican-shaped decanter, the spirit glides across the palate with notes of spice, coconut, and sandalwood — a nod to the rare Japanese wood it's aged in.

Rainbow Trout (SRP: $89.99): Crafted for those who swim against the current, the Rainbow Trout Edition is a vivid tribute to one of nature's most striking creatures. This edition features an Indiana-distilled Straight Bourbon whiskey, with rich, layered notes of honey, charred oak, and stone fruit. Presented in a lifelike ceramic trout decanter, it's smooth, spirited, and just a little wild — a pour that's truly off the hook.

"Wild Clay Collective is where craftsmanship meets creativity," said Feliks Shekhtman, Managing Partner of Aiko Brands. "These bottles invite collectors and whiskey lovers alike to savor exceptional spirits while celebrating art, humor, and individuality. This first collection is just the beginning, more wild creations are already in the works."

As part of Aiko Brands' growing family of distinctive spirits, Wild Clay Collective sets a new tone for how consumers experience whiskey with imagination and quality.

The Pelican, Flamingo, and Rainbow Trout editions are now available for purchase in stores and online at worldwhiskey.com , making them standout picks for holiday gifting and seasonal celebrations.

Aiko Brands is a nationally recognized importer of premium alcoholic beverages, offering a diverse and high-quality portfolio to the U.S. market. With extensive expertise in ethnic market preferences and a tailored approach to diverse consumer segments, Aiko Brands provides a selection of fine beverages designed to satisfy even the most discerning tastes. The company's distribution network includes 127 partner organizations across 46 U.S. states, ensuring broad market reach and exceptional service. Aiko Brands sources products from South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, and has developed strategic partnerships with leading European manufacturers, securing exclusive import rights to some of the world's finest spirits and wines. By combining industry knowledge, consumer insights, and a commitment to quality, Aiko Brands continues to shape the future of the U.S. alcoholic beverage market.

