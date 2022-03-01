Introducing Wilder Whiskey Seltzer - Now Available in 40 States

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilder Whiskey is excited to announce that their Wilder Whiskey Seltzers are officially available. "We are so excited to finally share our seltzers with the world, we think there is such a big opportunity in the marketplace right now," said Hank Zapf, Chief Executive Officer for Wilder Whiskey. "It's been a long time coming."

Wilder Whiskey

Wilder Whiskey is an innovative new whiskey company that crafts unique RTD whiskey seltzers in a variety of flavors. Their products are crafted using only the highest-quality, all-natural ingredients and are gluten-free, contain only 2g of carbohydrates, and 5% ABV. They are also 100% made in the United States, using real, American-made whiskey. The goal is to craft a whiskey seltzer that is light, refreshing, and convenient for whatever adventure the day calls for. Wilder Whisky Seltzers are now available for purchase online and ship to your door in 40 states.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but this is a huge step in the right direction," says Will Bigger, Chief Product Officer. "We can't wait to see how our customers respond to the flavors and take part in our brand overall." Wilder Whiskey is available in four flavors: Peach, Orange Vanilla, Lemon Lime, and Grapefruit. If the customer can't decide, they offer a variety pack that features all of their great flavors.

"I love whiskey, but the traditional way of drinking it is inconvenient. Nobody wants to lug around a heavy glass bottle with them everywhere they go. The goal was to create a way where you could still enjoy whiskey but make it more convenient and affordable to consume. Wilder Whiskey is meant to be enjoyed when you are outdoors, enjoying nature, out at the pool, or just relaxing in the backyard with your friends," says Zapf. "We can't wait to hear our customers' responses and thoughts, as well as see all their wilder experiences with our whiskey seltzers."

Those interested can learn more about Wilder Whiskey on their website https://www.wilderwhiskey.com/, where they can also order online.

About Wilder Whiskey

Started by two friends who both shared a love for whiskey and adventure, Wilder Whiskey has been a passion for many years for both, and they are excited to see their love of whiskey come together in a cooling and refreshing whiskey seltzer you'll love. Their mission is to craft a product that is exceptional and affordable — one that will revolutionize the seltzer market. They welcome customer questions and feedback at any time.

