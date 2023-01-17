Introducing Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch: Willow Innovations Launches the First Breast Pump Companion App With Apple Watch To Maximize Convenience and Control for Pumping Moms

Available only with Willow® 3.0, moms can now easily control, view, and track their pumping sessions from their wrists for next-level convenience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader disrupting the pumping industry with best-in-class technology, today released its official Apple Watch companion app for Willow® 3.0 pumps.

The Willow 3.0 is the first wearable pump with a smartwatch companion app, offering superior pumping freedom for moms. With a single tap, moms can easily control, view, and track their pumping session from their wrists. No manual updates or searching for your phone.* No wondering about when you finished your last session. Just next-level convenience and control.

"As a mother, there is so much we can't control, and pumping sessions should not be one of them. We designed the Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch companion app to seamlessly extend the Willow Pump experience and give moms more ease and control," said Laura Chambers, CEO of Willow. "Moms deserve the best in technology, and we are endlessly innovating at Willow to deliver it. We listen to their feedback and build solutions to their most pressing challenges. More than half of Willow moms regularly use an Apple Watch, and many want to control their pumps with their smartwatches. Moms asked, and Willow delivered."

"No other pumps offer the convenience, control, and freedom of Willow 3.0 now with Apple Watch, giving moms more options and the latest tools for how, when, and where they pump," Chambers continued.

Willow has been at the forefront of technology to ease mom's feeding journey. The Willow 3.0 pump first allowed moms to control their fully in-bra pump without tubes or cords and then through a connected app. Now with Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch, pumping is more convenient than ever. Just tap, pump and conquer your day - it's that simple.

Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch features include:

More Convenience. Willow 3.0 first freed moms from the wall with 360°, spill-proof mobility. Now we're giving moms more convenience with Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch. Manage your session right from your wrist. No digging for your phone.*

Willow 3.0 first freed moms from the wall with 360°, spill-proof mobility. Now we're giving moms more convenience with Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch. Manage your session right from your wrist. No digging for your phone.* More Control. With the Willow 3.0 Apple Watch companion app, you can start and pause your session, toggle between stimulation and expression pump modes, and increase or decrease your suction levels by pump with a single tap. It's that easy!

With the Willow 3.0 Apple Watch companion app, you can start and pause your session, toggle between stimulation and expression pump modes, and increase or decrease your suction levels by pump with a single tap. It's that easy! Less Guessing and Stressing. Simply glance down at your watch to see when you finished your last session and pump-specific volume output, track your milk output per pump in real-time and check your pumps' battery levels.

Willow first disrupted breast pumping norms by creating Willow 3.0 , the first in-bra wearable pump and still the only pump to offer complete spillproof mobility. Willow 3.0 is the only pump that allows moms to pump directly into ready-to-store milk bags or reusable containers. Willow created the wearable breast pump category and is recognized for its caliber technology, including its proprietary continuous zero-gravity latch and pumping rhythms that mimic a baby's nursing patterns. Now, with the Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch companion app, the world's leading breast pump offers moms a fully connected experience.

Willow 3.0 is available at OneWillow.com , is FSA/HSA eligible, and is covered by insurance . Willow 3.0 for Apple Watch is available on watchOS 8 or later, and Apple Watch Series 3 and above. Apple Watch Series 3 requires iPhone iOS 15.6.1 or later.

*Phone must be within 30 feet from Willow 3.0 & Apple Watch.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first and only spillproof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the Femtech company aims to build solutions to moms' most meaningful problems through a wide range of products, pumps, and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

