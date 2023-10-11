Introducing Wyzr Friends: the Innovative Activity-Based Friendship App for Adult Singles & Couples

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wyzr Group LLC announces the launch of Wyzr Friends, a smarter, safer (and free) activity-based Friendship App connecting adults with shared interests online and in-person. Imagine having "go-to" friends for last minute concert tickets when your significant other is not available or not interested in the event, a spontaneous meetup for drinks or coffee, or a Sunday morning hike. The difference between Wyzr Friends and other social apps is that Wyzr Friends is not for dating and not geared towards Gen Z users, but instead connects adults in their 40s, 50s, and 60s for activities and friendships. Additionally, the iconic Andrew Gold song "Thank You for Being a Friend" which opens the App is the perfect fit. "The estate of Andrew Gold is pleased that 'Thank You for Being a Friend' continues to be a part of our culture via innovative uses of technology!"

Along with core features like matching and chatting, Wyzr Friends has introduced proprietary Friend Blast and Carpool functions. With Friend Blast, members can make scheduled or impromptu plans with select matches with one click. Members can organize gatherings (like a game of pickleball or trivia night), or simply catch up with friends effortlessly. Wyzr Friends takes eco-consciousness to the next level with its unique Carpool feature (Wyzr Ride), which allows members to select their date, time and destination and ride together for free (to/from a sporting event, concert, or shopping). It's a win-win for your wallet and the environment.

Unlike other singularly focused friendship apps, Wyzr Friends is for Singles and Couples. Whether you are single, in a relationship or just friends, you can meet like-minded people on the App. "We provide members with the best possible connections by matching them based upon shared interests, age range and location" says co-founder Carolyn Kelly. "By using our proprietary Health & Wellness Wheel, members can also connect to achieve mutual health goals, including physical, mental, financial and spiritual."

A key safety feature of Wyzr Friends is ID Verification. "Safety and security are our top priorities" says co-founder Taylor J. "Integrated ID verification ensures members are connecting with verified users (their profile matches their government ID). This is especially important for adults over 50, who are frequent targets of online scams."

Wyzr Friends makes it easy to find real connections and have new experiences in the digital age—it's a solution for adults later in life to enhance their social lives and stay engaged. Premium features such as Friend Blast and Carpool are free to members who register by December 31, 2023.

About Wyzr Friends: Wyzr Friends is a smarter, safer (and free) activity-based friendship app for adult singles and couples. Available now on Apple & Google Play https://onelink.to/wyzrfriends in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Philippines and Singapore. Wyzr Friends redefines the way adults connect, share adventures, and share a ride. For more information, please visit: https://vimeo.com/870942209

