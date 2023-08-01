Introducing Xebec Snap: World's First Portable Monitors That Instantly Attach to Your Laptop, Now On Kickstarter!

01 Aug, 2023, 10:02 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebec, a pioneering name in flexible work products, today announced the launch of the Kickstarter campaign for their latest innovation - the Xebec Snap, the first portable monitors that instantly snap onto your laptop.

The Xebec Snap is the ultimate portable workstation that lets you instantly attach additional monitors to your laptop in portrait, landscape, or presentation mode. The Snap is available in Dual-Screen and Tri-Screen options, both featuring 13.3-inch Snap Screen displays with premium all-aluminum housing. The Snap's modular design enables users to perfectly optimize their work setup, allowing even greater flexibility to increase productivity based on the task at hand.

"The Xebec Snap is born out of our relentless pursuit of empowering users to be more productive and creative, no matter where they work," said Alex Levine, Co-founder and CEO of Xebec. "We've listened to our customers' feedback and are excited that the combination of our modular design, larger screens, and Xebec Snap technology creates a product that is truly one of a kind, offering a workspace like never before."

The Snap Screens connect to a single Snap Bracket that attaches to the back of any laptop via the Xebec patented tensioning design, eliminating the need to apply magnets or adhesives to the laptop itself. Users connect the Snap Bracket to their laptop using the integrated USB cables, needing just one cable per screen, no matter what laptop they're using.

Key Features:

  • 13.3" screens
  • Patent-pending "Xebec Snap" technology
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
  • 400 nits maximum brightness
  • Weighs 2.5 lbs (Snap Dual-Screen) / (3.5 lbs (Snap Tri-Screen)
  • Compatible with Windows, Mac, Chromebook, and Linux

The Kickstarter campaign offers the best pricing for backers, starting at $629 with a targeted November 2023 ship date. Following the Kickstarter, the Snap will be available at www.thexebec.com, with an MSRP of $999.

About Xebec
In 2019, Xebec launched the Tri-Screen to enable anyone to work from anywhere. Now offering multiple portable displays and a lineup of laptop accessories, the innovative products are all designed with flexible work in mind. Xebec encourages everyone to live the "Free Yourself" lifestyle by living on their own terms, bringing work along for the ride.

For more information, visit the Xebec website and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

