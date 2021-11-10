Introducing Yotpo Tech Talk, New Quarterly Event Series Connecting eCommerce Brands to Yotpo Product Experts

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo, an eCommerce marketing platform, today hosted the first event in a new quarterly series, Yotpo Tech Talk, created to provide merchants with an open forum to participate and ask questions about the releases, updates, and announcements covered by Yotpo product experts. The introduction of this open forum event series demonstrates Yotpo's commitment to consistent and transparent innovation that powers high-impact marketing experiences for eCommerce brands.

"Bringing the latest innovations directly to our customers is our top priority," says Rosa Hu, VP of Product Marketing at Yotpo. "Our brands are active participants in the innovation and growth of every product on the Yotpo eCommerce Marketing Platform, and we're constantly listening and acting on feedback. With Yotpo Tech Talks, we're showcasing that feedback loop by walking through exciting impactful releases, big and small, while providing another opportunity for attendees to participate in product development."

Today, the inaugural Yotpo Tech Talk unveiled Yotpo's new integration with Meta during a fireside chat between Pranjal Boghara, Product Marketing Manager, Commerce at Meta, and Erika Kwee, Product Marketing Manager, Reviews at Yotpo.

Attendees also learned about the latest product releases for the Yotpo's SMS Marketing solution and Loyalty & Referrals solutions, and gained insights into how these product updates will optimize their business operations by strengthening community advocacy, increasing retention, and driving engagement.

Today, we announced:

Yotpo Review

Yotpo Reviews Syndication for Shops on Facebook and Instagram

Yotpo is now an integration partner for Reviews Syndication onto shops on Facebook and Instagram. Meta is heavily investing in commerce, and this agreement is an exciting expansion of Yotpo's long-standing partnership with Meta.

Syndicating Yotpo Reviews to shops on Facebook and Instagram helps brands accelerate sales, build immediate credibility, and increase the quantity of reviews and reviewed products. Reviews syndicated to Shops can also help minimize barriers to purchase on Facebook and Instagram.

"Being able to syndicate our Yotpo reviews directly to our Facebook shop was easy to do and has been extremely helpful in getting more reviews on our Facebook shop quickly. As a skincare company, more social proof is key to enhancing the experience when customers are browsing our products," said Gianna De La Torre, Co-Founder of Wildling Beauty.

There are 1.2 million active Facebook Shops and more than 300 million people interacting with them every month. Creating a shop on Facebook and Instagram is free and simple. Sellers can bring their business online and connect with customers wherever and whenever it's convenient.

The Yotpo integration with Meta strengthens their shared mission of empowering businesses to help grow reach and increase sales while giving consumers the information they need to make the right purchase decision. Sellers on shops on Facebook and Instagram run the full range, from small businesses to large businesses, and they use a wide array of eCommerce platforms to power their shopping experiences. Yotpo plays a key role in powering the Reviews and Ratings experience for many of these sellers.

This feature is currently available by request to Shops on Instagram and Facebook in the United States with checkout enabled and that use Yotpo Reviews.

Yotpo SMSBump

SMS Marketing Templates

YotpoSMSBump's new SMS templates are built to equip brands with high-performing message recommendations that drive revenue. Brands now have access to a built-in library of ready-to-use templates divided into high-intent categories, including message templates for holiday events, sales, product launches, and SMS-only offers. Brands have full customization capabilities to reflect their brand voice and tone in the messages they choose to drive highly personalized experiences for customers.

This feature is currently available for Yotpo SMSBump customers.

SMS Marketing Campaign Planner

Yotpo's new Campaign Planner displays the top upcoming calendar events, such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Earth Day, or Valentine's Day, for merchants to capitalize on with SMS marketing messages. This one-stop feature gives brands insights into key retail dates to maximize revenue at high engagement opportunities. Every event includes a pre-built campaign draft with customizable text copy and a recommended scheduling date and time for a quick and seamless campaign creation process.

SMS Marketing Performance Analytics

The new Subscriber Collection Analytics Dashboard gives merchants a bird's eye view of SMS subscriber growth. Users can now drill down to understand which sources are driving the most subscribers and monitor the growth per country. Merchants can also view the performance of every subscriber collection tool enabled, making it easy to compare periods and make adjustments.

In addition, the new Campaign and Flow Analytics Dashboards give brands the ability to track critical message metrics in real-time, including revenue, cost, click-through rate, conversion rate, and ROI. Merchants can monitor the results of A/B tests to better understand performance and define winning strategies.

Merchants can also track SMS performance in parallel to other marketing channels with new revenue tracking settings that mirror the logic used across their tech stack. Brands can configure attribution rules to the appropriate time, length, strategy, and reporting efforts.

This feature is currently available for Yotpo SMSBump customers.

SMS & Email Connected Subscriber Profiles

Yotpo recently announced a multi-year platform partnership with Shopify, providing more connected data between the platforms. As a result of this partnership, Yotpo SMSBump now automatically syncs all new SMS and email subscribers directly into Shopify Customer profiles, providing both phone numbers and emails in a single customer view, unlocking real-time sync and orchestration with all supported email marketing platforms on Shopify. In addition, merchants can auto-tag customers via Shopify Customer Tags. This robust integration with Shopify provides customers with a better ability to create highly engaging and personalized experiences across channels.

This feature is currently available for Yotpo SMSBump customers on Shopify.

Yotpo Loyalty

Loyalty Synergies with SMS Marketing

New cross-product synergies between Yotpo SMSBump and Yotpo Loyalty now enable merchants to give loyalty rewards for customers who sign up to receive text messages via Yotpo SMSBump. This action-based campaign incentivizes customers to sign up for SMS to receive loyalty perks, enabling brands to maximize CLTV and increase loyalty program adoption through SMS marketing.

This feature is currently available for Yotpo SMSBump and Yotpo Loyalty customers.

About Yotpo

Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that helps thousands of forward-thinking brands like Steve Madden, Brooklinen, and Princess Polly accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single platform integrates advanced solutions for Loyalty & Referrals, SMS Marketing, Reviews, and more, to increase customer engagement, promote community advocacy, and improve retention. Yotpo integrates with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google and Instagram, and is available on most eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce, and BigCommerce. Yotpo is a three-time Forbes Cloud 100 company with teams across the world including the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Bulgaria, and Australia. Yotpo is hiring! Visit yotpo.com/jobs.

Meta® is a registered trademark of Meta Platforms, Inc.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Yotpo

Related Links

http://www.yotpo.com

