Introducing YPWP.com, Combining Business Yellow Pages and Residential White Pages on One Convenient, Easy-to-use Platform

News provided by

b2bBiz.com

20 Sep, 2023, 08:59 ET

SYOSSET, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- b2bBiz.com is proud to announce the launch of its newest website www.YPWP.com, a business yellow pages and residential white pages in one location. The business yellow pages contain over 17 million listings including address, phone, website, social media connections, reviews and more. It also provides information for over 40 million US residents and offers address, phone number and background information checks.

The easy to navigate site is displayed within 4 main areas:

* US Business Directory (https://www.ypwp.com/business): An A- Z directory of 17 million businesses sorted by town, city and state.
* US Local Services by City/State (https://www.ypwp.com/services): A comprehensive directory of the services provided in each town and city with a list of the businesses that provide those services.
* US Businesses by Street (https://www.ypwp.com/street): A directory that shows a list of businesses on any specific street in a given town or city.
* US People Directory (https://www.ypwp.com/people): An A-Z directory of the people located in any given city or town throughout the US.

Jonathan Adams, CEO of b2bBIz.com, stated "I am excited to see our team develop another great site that offers businesses and consumers a wealth of products, services and information within one easy location." The YPWP site is uniquely different than our sister website www.b2bYellowpages.com by having its own unique databases and design. Our 2 sites combined now provide 35 million business records in addition to over 40 million residential records.

About b2bBiz.com:

b2bBiz.com, Inc. is a privately held media company. Established in 1999, it is one of the first vertical online websites for business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and advertising. In addition to a combined database that now showcases 35 million business and 40 million residential records, the b2bYellowpagescom member directory has grown to more than 40,000 listings that provide a wide expanse of industry specific products, services and information. The team at b2bBiz.com comprises a staff of veteran coders, editors, quality raters and taxonomists (responsible for organizing their millions of business listings). The leadership team has more than 150 years of combined experience that strive to bring the most accurate information quickly, locally and logically.

Name of Media Contact: Evan Michaels
Contact Phone: (516) 348-6000 x 700
Title of Media Contact: Director of Marketing
Contact Email: [email protected]

SOURCE b2bBiz.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.