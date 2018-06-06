Introducing ZAPT: A New Solution That Empowers Consumers and Businesses to Have Anything Moved or Delivered, Anytime

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey of more than 1,000 American adults conducted by SpareFoot, a leading marketplace for the self-storage industry, 67% of consumers reported that they would definitely or probably move if it weren't such a hassle. ZAPT On Demand Moving and Delivery (ZAPT) is on a mission to change that. ZAPT provides flat rate pricing, "Uber-like" notifications and tracking, exact scheduling control, and live agent support 24/7. ZAPT service is backed by hyper-local operations directors and a "ZAPT Pro" contractor network that is background checked and insured.

"Unlike many Uber for X start-ups in the on-demand space, ZAPT has taken a unique hybrid approach by combining a completely tech-enabled digital customer experience, with hyper-local operations, and 24/7 live customer service. We had thousands of conversations with consumers and they expressed the need for more human contact than traditional "app only" solutions that are in the marketplace today. We have removed the hassle from the entire booking process and given control back to the consumer," said ZAPT CEO Bill Catania.

Consumers may engage ZAPT directly by web or mobile, at www.ZAPT.co, OR, may call ZAPT at 888-ZAPTNOW and speak with a ZAPT Operations Specialist 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

ZAPT provides flat rate pricing, complete scheduling control, and the ability to book tasks instantly

Answer a few Questions. Consumers answer a few questions in the ZAPT app to get a "firm" price quote that can be converted into a booking. While there are millions of permutations and scenarios that can impact the price of a move or delivery, the ZAPT app intuitively and instantly determines an accurate flat rate price, giving consumers peace of mind that their price will not change, a practice common in the moving industry.

Select Exact Day & Time. According to Realtor.org, 33% of all home closing deals face closing delays. ZAPT provides complete scheduling control to consumers, letting them select the exact date and time to have their task completed. Consumers that face a closing delay may re-schedule without penalty.



In addition to its "direct to consumer" offering, ZAPT Commercial provides logistics solutions to several business verticals. ZAPT Commercial enables businesses to improve their capabilities and solve logistics problems; from powering "same day delivery' for Retailers of all types, to improved business process management (BPM) for Property Managers, to a converged "Moving + Storage" solution for Storage Operators. ZAPT has developed a modular solution that enables commercial clients to leverage the core ZAPT app functionality, with modifications for each industry vertical that it serves. ZAPT executes its commercial strategy by way of specialized stand-alone client apps, as well as with a completely embedded solution within its client's digital ecosystem and work-flow.

ZAPT is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and currently offers its services in Orlando, Charlotte, Raleigh, Central New Jersey, and Baton Rouge, with further expansion planned throughout 2018. Through its subsidiary, On Demand Logistics Services, the company operates Move 24/7 in Des Moines, Iowa, which has been live to consumers since 2016.

About ZAPT: The ZAPT technology platform connects consumers and businesses with background checked Pros to complete any number of logistics tasks; including Moving, Delivery, and Moving Labor. ZAPT's real-time pricing engine allows consumers to receive flat rate prices, removing the worry of last minute price escalation or improprieties that are common in the Moving industry today. ZAPT Commercial integrates the pricing, scheduling, and notification elements of the ZAPT technology platform into the business processes of Retailers, Property Managers, Storage Operators, Home Staging Companies, and Product Manufacturers, enabling a fully outsourced logistics solution, powered by a scalable, real-time, on-demand labor force of ZAPT Pros, 24 hours a day. For more information about ZAPT, please visit www.ZAPT.co.

