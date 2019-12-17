Introducing Zazzle Create, a World-Class Design Tool with Real-Time Collaboration to Unleash Creativity

Zazzle Create empowers you to play with images, text, templates, as well as thousands of free icons, shapes, and backgrounds to unleash your imagination. Once a digital design is complete, Zazzle Create has over 3,000 blank product canvases to turn design ideas into one-of-a-kind products. Even those with no design experience will be inspired.

Zazzle Create also integrates collaboration and chat capabilities, allowing you to design with friends, family, and coworkers while providing feedback in real-time. Users can experience the lean-back-and-watch mode while sharing product ideas and files. Zazzle Create also has photo filters, a media uploader, and a patternmaker so your finished design will look just as you had imagined it.

"We believe everybody is creative, and Zazzle Create is one step toward helping unlock great visual design for all, not just the pros," says Jeff Beaver, Zazzle co-founder, and chief product officer. "It's free, easy to use, and you can invite friends to collaborate on your designs in real-time!"

Look out for more from Zazzle in 2020, as the company continues to invent, innovate and build more ways for you to express your ideas through world-class design and customization technology.

About Zazzle

Zazzle is the world's leading online destination empowering people to customize products and designs. Our proprietary technology connects consumers, designers, manufacturers and major brands, such as Disney and Marvel, to customize and make anything imaginable. Zazzle's rapidly expanding product base of over 100 different categories includes everything from apparel and accessories, invitations, art, home goods, office supplies, electronics, and custom gifts. Zazzle provides tools to design digital and physical products, coupled with content and images for inspiration. Upon creation, products and designs are instantly and accurately visualized on the site and offered in the Zazzle marketplace. When ordered, products are made on-demand, typically within 24 hours. To achieve all of this, we've built never-before-seen hardware and manufacturing systems along with patented, cutting edge software and tools. Launched in 2005 and based in Redwood City, Calif. with locations in Ireland, Nevada, and Texas, Zazzle has grown from a Silicon Valley startup to a global brand with multiple international domains and a worldwide ecosystem of makers and designers. For the latest, visit www.zazzle.com and follow Zazzle on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

