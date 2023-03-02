Introducing Zinbi Gum, the Revolutionary Oral Irritation Chewing Gum for Canker Sores

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinbi Corp. is proud to announce the launch of its flagship product, Zinbi Gum, the first of its kind oral irritation chewing gum specially formulated by a pharmacist to provide relief from canker sores.

Zinbi Gum - The Original Oral Irritation Gum

Canker sores, also known as aphthous ulcers, are small, painful lesions that develop on the soft tissues inside the mouth, including the tongue, gums, and inner cheeks. While they are not contagious, canker sores can be extremely uncomfortable and make it difficult to eat, drink, and speak. Many over-the-counter products claim to provide relief, but most of them contain harsh chemicals and are difficult to administer.

Zinbi Gum is different. Made with all-natural ingredients, this chewing gum combines effective relief from canker sore pain and discomfort with ease of use. The patent-pending formula works by combining evidence-based ingredients that work synergistically to help reduce pain and promote healing. In addition, Zinbi Gum can help stimulate saliva production, which helps to lubricate the affected area and promote healing. The gum's texture and flavor help to distract from the pain and encourage chewing, which can also speed up the healing process.

"Dealing with canker sores can be incredibly frustrating, and we wanted to create a product backed by science that is both effective and easy to use," said Zinbi's Co-Founder, Dr. Sang Nguyen. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a chewing gum that provides real relief without any harsh chemicals or unpleasant side effects. We're excited to introduce Zinbi Gum to the market and help people find relief from canker sore pain."

Zinbi Gum is available for purchase online at www.zinbi.com. Each package contains 12 pieces of chewing gum and retails for $19.00. Zinbi Corp. is committed to providing safe and natural solutions to oral health problems and looks forward to helping customers find relief from canker sore pain with Zinbi Gum. Zinbi Corp. is committed to donating 5% of its profits to veterans.

For more information about Zinbi Gum, please visit www.zinbi.com.

