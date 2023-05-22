Introducing zondacrypto: A New Identity for a Global Exchange

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Europe's most popular crypto exchange is getting a new look and added features.

Zonda, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Eastern and Central Europe, is excited to announce its transformation into zondacrypto, a name that signifies a new focus on harnessing the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency. The rebranding marks the beginning of a new era for the exchange, highlighting its commitment to becoming the leading digital asset exchange in the EU.

"The cryptocurrency industry has experienced a period of significant change over the past year and now, as we enter a new era, we feel it's appropriate to do so under a new name. The evolution to zondacrypto represents our unwavering commitment to the industry we serve, to innovation, and to our customers. We are confident that our new name and brand will further empower us to continue our mission of driving positive change in the industry and creating a brighter future for our customers and stakeholders," says Przemyslaw Kral, CEO.

As part of the rebranding, the zondacrypto token (ZND) will be introduced. ZND is an innovative utility token that will offer users unique benefits such as lower trading fees, staking, exclusive access to new projects, and the ability to participate in governance decisions. The recently updated fee structure, featuring a tiered system, will also enhance the user experience, further fueling the growth of the platform.

Users will have the chance to win some of the first ZND tokens in a trading competition running from 12 to 29 May on zondacrypto's platform. By celebrating the rebranding in this way, participants could win up to €2,000 in prize money, split 50/50 between cash and ZND tokens.

The decision to rebrand to zondacrypto was made to adapt to the changing landscape of digital finance and better cater to the needs of its users, focusing on the intersection of Web2 and Web3 technologies. The platform will continue Zonda's mission to bridge the gap between the old world of finance and the new world of blockchain by offering a safe, regulated, and compliant platform that educates users about crypto.

The zondacrypto brand envisions a future where the platform can empower even more individuals by combining the best aspects of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 technologies. The rebranding to zondacrypto is just the beginning of this transformative journey.

