Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Seminar: Gain a Solid Overview of Packaging Component and Material Selection - London, United Kingdom - September 25-26, 2019

This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience
Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and problems. This course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding or are familiar with the area, this course will provide you with useful knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the industry for over 25 years.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain a solid overview of packaging component and material selection
- Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems
- Appreciate pack testing and evaluation
- Hear about printing processes and controls
- Gain knowledge on artwork generation and control
- Comply with the regulatory requirements
- Learn about transit packaging
- Consider trade/supply chain requirements
Who Should Attend:
- Account managers
- Artwork producers
- Auditors
- Business developers
- Clinical trial suppliers
- Logistics personnel
- Packaging design/Labelling personnel
- Project managers
- Purchasers
- Quality assurance and control personnel
- Regulatory personnel
- Suppliers to the industry
- Technical writers
Agenda:
Programme Day One
The role of packaging
Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging
Regulatory overview
- Agencies, guidelines and legislation
- Dossier requirements
- International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)
- Common Technical Document (CTD)
- Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)
Regulatory overview (continued)
- Differences between submissions in the EU and USA
- Bar coding (briefly) - EAN, 2D - datamatrix, QR
- Counterfeiting and product security
- Drug Quality and Security Act
- Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)
Choice of pharmaceutical packaging
- Compatibility and ICH testing
- Testing and evaluation
- Extractables and leachables
Programme Day Two
New Product Development (NPD) process and role of packaging
Main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials
- Primary - key properties - glass, plastics, metals, blisters, laminates, tubes, aerosols, closures
- Secondary - pharmaceutical labelling - labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons
- Manufacture, benefits, potential Issues, testing
Trade/transit requirements
Specifications
Environment
Artwork requirements
Some special requirements for packaging
- Medical devices - briefly: Categories, CE Marking requirements
- Child resistant closures
- Tamper-evidence
- Readability
- Braille
- Patient compliance
