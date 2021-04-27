Introhive and Equilar Partner to Bring Advanced Relationship Intelligence to Customers Tweet this

"Understanding the interconnectedness of business relationships beyond just who you know is an important part of the future of Enterprise Relationship Management," explained David Chun, CEO of Equilar. "It was a no-brainer for us to combine our offerings to bring more value to our customers by helping to shed light on who-knows-who, how well, and who those people know, to help teams build their network and grow their business."

With the combined offering, customers will realize:



Enhanced visibility into C-level and board member relationships that drive revenue growth, while increasing employee productivity and reducing client churn

Shorter sales cycles through connection to key decision-makers and influencers, while identifying cross-sell and upsell opportunities

Increased customer lifetime value by measuring relationship trends and visualizing insights to make data-driven decisions

Improved marketing ROI through the enhancement of quality of executive contact data and executing hyper-targeted, relationship-centric campaigns

Greater ROI from technology investments, while freeing up employee time from unreliable manual data entry

"Equilar and Introhive complement one another perfectly to bring users the most in-depth relationship mapping possible to enable teams to uncover new opportunities," said Diana Sapienza, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at Introhive.

Both Equilar and Introhive are longtime partners with Salesforce and bring years of experience in CRM integration, implementation, and support. Companies interested in learning more about the shared offering can request a demo or contact [email protected] .

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered Sales and Relationship Intelligence platform, with the single largest ERM deployment in the world with customer PwC. The company has been recognized by awards programs including the 2019 and 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™, the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform enables organisations to realise the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive is trusted by some of the world's most recognisable brands: Deloitte, KPMG, Clark Nexsen, Colliers, and Plante Moran. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Equilar for their most important business decisions, including 70% of the Fortune 500 and institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets. Equilar offers data-driven solutions for business development, recruiting, executive compensation and shareholder engagement that bring together business leaders to drive exceptional results. Founded in 2000, Equilar is cited regularly by Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other leading media outlets. Learn more at www.equilar.com .

